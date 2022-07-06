ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abby De La Rosa is ‘cool’ with Nick Cannon having ‘so many’ kids

By Alix Breeden
Abby De La Rosa addressed Nick Cannon's various baby mamas in an Instagram Live video on Tuesday. Getty Images; WireImage

Abby De La Rosa doesn’t seem to mind being part of a large family.

During an Instagram Live on Tuesday, the pregnant DJ’s followers asked her how she felt about Nick Cannon – who’s fathered multiple babies with various women, including her – having so many children.

“I grew up with such a strong sense of family!” she explained. “I have 14 uncles and aunts and hella cousins!”

She then added that she’s “not looking for anyone to understand or agree” with how she feels and was simply commenting on her own family dynamic.

“For me, my children having so many siblings is cool to me,” she concluded. “Children are a blessing in whatever capacity that may be.”

Last month, De La Rosa, 31, revealed that she’s expecting again and due on Oct. 25. She’s already mom to 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, whom she shares with Cannon, 41.

Just one week after announcing the exciting news, De La Rosa and Cannon celebrated their twin sons‘ first birthday at Disneyland.

The former Nickelodeon star gushed over his baby mama in an Instagram post at the time, writing, “I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother!”

Cannon is also the father to his and Mariah Carey’s 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. He also shares two kids – Golden “Sagon,” 5, and Powerful Queen, 1, – with Brittany Bell.

Cannon also has 11-year-old twins with singer Mariah Carey.

The “Masked Singer” host is also expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi. He announced the news a month after the tragic death of his and Alyssa Scott’s 5-month-old son, Zen, to brain cancer.

After some intense backlash over how many kids he was having at the same time, Cannon revealed in May that he was considering a vasectomy.

“I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he told E! News, noting he is not “out here looking” for more kids.

Comments / 4

Valorie Thompson
1d ago

Of course she doesn't mind, she uses her womb as a cash register.

Reply
7
