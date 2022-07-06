Judge OKs transfer plan for beagles from troubled facility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers, nearly a week into the state’s new fiscal year, began passing budget legislation Thursday to add billions into surplus accounts, significantly boost education spending and fund new environmental programs. The Republican-majority House passed the main budget bill with little debate on a 180-20 vote, hours after representatives were briefed on the details. All of the no votes were Republicans. Leaders of the GOP caucus touted the $42.8 billion spending plan for how it would affect transportation, police and election operations. “One, it responsibly saves money, two, it responsibly invests money, and three, while making sure that we’re taking care of today we’re also planning for tomorrow,” House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, told reporters.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 43 MINUTES AGO