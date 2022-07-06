ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Judge OKs transfer plan for beagles from troubled facility

By The Associated Press
NBC12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND, Va. (AP) - A federal judge has approved a plan that calls for transferring about 4,000 dogs currently housed at a troubled Virginia breeding facility to shelters where they can...

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

TikTok sued in US after girls die in 'Blackout Challenge'

Video-sharing sensation TikTok is being sued in California after children died while taking part in a "Blackout Challenge" that makes a sport of choking oneself until passing out. TikTok has featured and promoted an array of challenges in which users film themselves taking part in themed acts that are sometimes dangerous.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Cumberland, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
bloomberglaw.com

PetSmart Wins Motion to Stay Biometric Lawsuit Over Voiceprints

PetSmart won its bid to stay an Illinois federal biometric privacy class action until another biometric suit is resolved in the state supreme court. Steven Stegmann sued PetSmart, claiming that it required warehouse workers to use voice recognition technology without obtaining their written consent, in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Technology Act.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia report: Hiring goes up, job openings go down

(The Center Square) – Virginia job hirings and quits increased from March to April and available job openings decreased over that time, according to numbers recently released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. About 206,000 people were hired in April, which was a 9,000-person increase from the previous...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beagles#Dog#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Budget would leave billions unspent, boost education funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers, nearly a week into the state’s new fiscal year, began passing budget legislation Thursday to add billions into surplus accounts, significantly boost education spending and fund new environmental programs. The Republican-majority House passed the main budget bill with little debate on a 180-20 vote, hours after representatives were briefed on the details. All of the no votes were Republicans. Leaders of the GOP caucus touted the $42.8 billion spending plan for how it would affect transportation, police and election operations. “One, it responsibly saves money, two, it responsibly invests money, and three, while making sure that we’re taking care of today we’re also planning for tomorrow,” House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, told reporters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Pet leasing legal in 42 states

Like leasing a car, pet leasing allows buyers to take home their cats or dogs for monthly installments. But, what happens when a payment fails to be made? Tammy Harrington and her daughter Savanna Derby were forced to turn over their dogs when they couldn’t afford it anymore. Across the country, animal activists are working to ban the practice.July 3, 2022.
PETS
People

Puppy Rescued By U.S. Soldier Overseas Needs Help to Make it to His New Home in Kentucky

Goose the puppy has found his wingman; now, he needs a way to get home. According to Guardians of Rescue, an animal welfare nonprofit, Staff Sgt. Corey recently met Goose while deployed overseas. Several soldiers found the stray puppy whimpering, stuck in a drain, and decided to rescue the scared dog and bring him to Staff Sgt. Corey. The soldier and pet instantly fell in love, and now Staff Sgt. Corey is determined to bring the dog to his family and home in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy