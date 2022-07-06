Nina Dobrev Attends UFC Fight Night With Boyfriend Shaun White and Passes the Camera to Miles Teller, Chris Pratt and More: Watch

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White with Miles Teller insetted. Shutterstock (2)

A unique perspective! Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Miles Teller, Chris Pratt and more stars turned the camera on themselves while sitting next to each other at a recent UFC fight in Las Vegas.

TikTok newcomer Dobrev, 33 — who joined the social media platform on Sunday, July 3 — shared the star-studded video on the Fourth of July. The clip, which is just the second one she’s posted, has already racked up 2.3 million views.

“Started this at a hair salon, finished in vegas,” Keleigh Sperry, Teller’s wife, shared via her own account.

The video, which is set to Doja Cat’s “Vegas” from 2022’s Elvis biopic, starts off with the Vampire Diaries alum and Sperry, 29, positioning the camera on the ground as they peer down at the lens, standing in front of a superimposed background made up of white roses. The perspective quickly shifts to White, 35, at the MMA event, panning the camera over himself, Dobrev, Sperry and Teller, 35. As theTop Gun: Maverick star wipes the camera, the video quickly transitions to Pratt, 43, who stares into the phone’s lens before looking around the arena. The last celeb to take possession of the phone is Shaquille O’Neal, who gives the camera the same look as the Jurassic World: Dominion actor.

The fun TikTok is just the latest social media post from couples Dobrev and White and Teller and Sperry.

The Degrassi alum and the Olympic gold medalist have filled their respective Instagram accounts with photos of their romantic getaways over the past few months. Since May, the couple — who began dating in 2020, Us Weekly confirmed at the time — have traveled to France, Monaco, the Maldives and Dubai, sharing sweet photos of themselves along the way.

For their part, Sperry and Teller — who cozied up on the red carpet at the June premiere of Top Gun: Maverick — have also given fans an inside look at their romance via social media. While the Whiplash star is solely on Twitter, the model has gushed about her husband on various platforms.

“My wife’s just been having fun with it because, obviously, she loves me more than anybody,” Teller told E! News on June 15 about Sperry’s penchant for posting numerous thirst traps of the actor.

The pair, who have documented their fun adventures and outings on social media through the years, initially started dating in May 2013 after meeting at a Black Keys concert.

“Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked. I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date,” Teller told Vogue in September 2019, the same month they tied the knot in Hawaii after six years together.

“After we met, I knew she was The One,” the Pennsylvania native gushed.

