Travis Barker returns to work following pancreatitis hospitalization

Travis Barker seems to be making music again after surviving a “severe life-threatening” health scare last week. GC Images

Travis Barker is evidently ready to make music again – as he was spotted back at work following his hospitalization for pancreatitis.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was photographed behind the wheel of a Mercedes G-Wagon on Tuesday, heading into a Calabasas, Calif., recording studio in photos obtained by TMZ.

Apparently feeling much better, the rocker was even seen greeting the studio operator with a friendly fist bump before heading inside.

According to the outlet, Barker – along with several other musicians – spent hours working, with his assistant leaving at one point to go on a coffee and food run to keep the crew sustained.

The rocker was rushed to the hospital last week after undergoing a colonoscopy that triggered pancreatitis.

His new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, never left his side through it all.

He eventually recounted his health scare via social media.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he told fans in an Instagram post shared on Saturday.

“This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

The Blink-182 musician — pictured here with kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 — was recently hospitalized for pancreatitis.

Barker’s studio visit marks his second public outing post-hospitalization. He spent the Fourth of July cruising in an orange pickup truck with Kardashian, 43, and two of her kids, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

The Poosh founder also reflected on the “scary and emotional” experience of watching Barker recover from pancreatitis.

“Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” the mom of three told her followers Saturday. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband.”

Kourtney Kardashian said it was “scary and emotional” to see her husband suffer.

Two days prior, Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, shared her well wishes for her former partner.

“I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried,” the model, 47, told Page Six on Thursday. “I will always be there for him and my children.”

Moakler shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with Barker. He is also close with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler’s daughter from her previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

In addition to Penelope and Reign, Kardashian shares son Mason, 12, with ex Scott Disick.