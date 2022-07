Northern Ireland women made history by playing their first match in a major international tournament. Unfortunately for them, they went up against a front line consisting of Guro Reiten, Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham-Hansen. Norway, featuring Chelsea’s own Reiten and Mjelde, were on top since minute one with Graham-Hansen causing all kinds of trouble in a free #10 role. Graham-Hansen usually features out wide for Barcelona and is seen as a threatening winger but for Norway she has been greater leeway to come seek the ball and cause trouble. This choice paid off in troves as she became the link between midfield and attack. This mazy dribble in the 6th minute of the game set the tone for what was to come for Northern Ireland.

UEFA ・ 5 HOURS AGO