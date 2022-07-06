ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford Biochemists Successfully Change How the Brain Communicates With Itself

By Colorado State University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnzymes are used by biochemists to alter how brain cells interact with one another. While you read this sentence, the neurons in your brain are communicating with one another by firing off quick electrical signals. They communicate with one another via synapses, which are tiny, specialized junctions. There are...

MedicalXpress

In Krabbe disease, neurons may bring about their own destruction

The gene defect underlying Krabbe disease causes degeneration of neurons directly, independent of its effects on other cell types, according to a new study publishing July 5 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Daesung Shin of the University at Buffalo, U.S. and colleagues. The discovery represents a new mechanism of action for the mutant gene, presenting a more accurate picture of the disease process that may help in the development of therapies.
Harvard Researchers Have Solved a Perplexing Cancer Mystery

A new mechanism links mutations in areas devoid of genes to cancer. For many years, the human genome was seen as a book of life, with passages of remarkable eloquence and economy of expression intermingled with long stretches of nonsense. The readable areas carried the instructions for producing cell proteins; the other regions, which accounted for around 90% of the overall genome, were disregarded as “junk DNA,” with no discernible use.
Scientists Have Created Worms That Can Kill Cancer Cells

Osaka University researchers discovered that worms may be coated with hydrogel sheaths that contain useful cargo such as anti-cancer medications. James Bond’s famed quartermaster Q provided the secret agent with an unlimited supply of equipment and gadgets to aid him on his missions. Now, scientists from Japan have shown that they are equally adept in providing microscopic worms with a surprising variety of useful and protective components.
Neuronal circuit serving social interaction

The existence of a circuit of neurons innervating our skin that promotes interaction with other individuals has just been demonstrated by a team of researchers from the Institute of Functional Genomics (CNRS/INSERM/University of Montpellier) and the Institute of Neurodegenerative Diseases (CNRS/University of Bordeaux). To understand how this circuit detects "affective" touch and influences social interaction, the researchers developed a novel genetic method that integrates a chemical switch into the neurons, enabling them to turn perception of "pleasant touch" on and off in mice.
Revealed: How Immune Response Triggered by COVID-19 May Damage the Brain

Findings by the NIH could give insight into the long-term neurological symptoms of COVID-19. New research describes the immune response triggered by COVID-19 infection that damages the brain’s blood vessels and may lead to short- and long-term neurological symptoms. In a National Institutes of Health (NIH) study published in Brain, researchers from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) examined brain changes in nine people who died suddenly after contracting the virus.
Nanotechnology Advances Regenerative Medicine: Bone Formation Comes Down to the Nanowire

New nanotechnology that accelerates the transition of stem cells into bone could transform regenerative medicine. A nanotechnology platform developed by King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) scientists could lead to new treatments for degenerative bone diseases. The technique relies on iron nanowires that bend in response to magnetic...
Single-cell analysis of the aging female mouse hypothalamus

Alterations in metabolism, sleep patterns, body composition and hormone status are all key features of aging. While the hypothalamus is a well-conserved brain region that controls these homeostatic and survival-related behaviors, little is known about the intrinsic features of hypothalamic aging. Here, we perform single-nuclei RNA sequencing of 40,064 hypothalamic nuclei from young and aged female mice. We identify cell type-specific signatures of aging in neuronal subtypes as well as astrocytes and microglia. We uncover changes in cell types critical for metabolic regulation and body composition and in an area of the hypothalamus linked to cognition. Our analysis also reveals an unexpected female-specific feature of hypothalamic aging: the master regulator of X inactivation, Xist, is elevated with age, particularly in hypothalamic neurons. Moreover, using machine learning, we show that levels of X chromosome genes and Xist itself, can accurately predict cellular age. This study identifies critical cell-specific changes of the aging hypothalamus in mammals and uncovers a potential marker of neuronal aging in females.
Brain practices new info while we sleep

Why do people sleep? Scientists have debated this question for ages, but a new study adds fresh clues for solving this mystery. The findings, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, may help explain how humans form memories and learn, and could eventually aid the development of assistive tools for people affected by neurologic disease or injury.
Scientists discover how the brain keeps the urge to act in check

It's the final race. Eight athletes are lined up on the track, their feet tensely braced against the starting blocks. They hear the count off: "On Your Marks!", "Get Set," and then, a fraction of a second before the gunshot, a runner leaps forward, disqualifying himself from the competition. It is in such moments that a commonly overlooked aspect of behavior—action suppression—painfully comes to light.
Computer Chips That Imitate the Brain

A new microelectronics device can program and reprogram computer hardware on demand by using electrical pulses. What if a computer could learn to rewire its circuits based on the information it receives?. A multi-institutional collaboration, which includes the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, has created a material...
Traitorous Immune Cells: How Tumors Convince Cells To “Go Bad”

Soft-tissue sarcomas alter the biology of immune cells around tumors, promoting tumor development. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center researchers have found that cancerous tumors known as soft-tissue sarcomas release a protein that causes immune cells to change their behavior from tumor-attacking to tumor-promoting. The work, which was recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Reports, may help treat soft-tissue sarcomas more effectively.
New Research Finally Proves That Coffee Is Safe During Pregnancy

According to genetic tests conducted by academics at the University of Queensland, drinking a daily latte or long black does not raise the risk of pregnancy. A daily latte or long black does not raise the risk of pregnancy, according to a study from the University of Queensland. Genetic analysis...
New imaging technique allows researchers to see gene expression in brains of live mice in real time

A University of Minnesota Twin Cities-led team has developed a new technique that allows scientists and engineers to, for the first time, visualize mRNA molecules in the brains of living mice. The research reveals new insights into how memories are formed and stored in the brain and could provide scientists with new information about diseases such as Alzheimer's.
Catabolic processes in cells: Controlling the danger within

Trillions of cells in our body work non-stop to keep us alive. This generates waste that is decomposed in specialized cellular organs. But what happens if the cellular trash cans don't work? Researchers assume that this is the cause of numerous diseases. Biologists at the University of Duisburg-Essen (UDE), together with a team from Munich, have now been able to show how cells protect themselves from their defective trash cans—because their contents are pretty serious.
Analyzing the Acceleration of Aging in Old Mice

Researchers looked at the transcriptome of aged mice to assesswhich genes are being expressed, and to what degree. The differences between mice in early and late old age are large. This reflects what we see in humans. There is a great deal of difference between a 60-year-old and an 80-year-olds. The observed differences start at the cell function, which emerge in response to rising levels of cell and tissue damage.
Study identifies social, motor skills patterns unique to autistic children

Results from a new study published in Autism Research show that Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD) each have their own distinct patterns of social and motor skills, which also overlap in some instances. The results also corroborate a growing body of evidence suggesting that certain movement...
Remarkable Intelligence: Octopus and Human Brains Share the Same “Jumping Genes”

New research has identified an important molecular analogy that could explain the remarkable intelligence of these fascinating invertebrates. An exceptional organism with an extremely complex brain and cognitive abilities makes the octopus very unique among invertebrates. So much so that it resembles vertebrates more than invertebrates in several aspects. The neural and cognitive complexity of these animals could originate from a molecular analogy with the human brain, as discovered by a research paper that was recently published in BMC Biology and coordinated by Remo Sanges from Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati (SISSA) of Trieste and by Graziano Fiorito from Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn of Naples.
