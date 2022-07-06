Arthurdale’s ‘New Deal Festival’ coming this weekend

ARTHURDALE, W.Va. – Arthurdale Heritage, Inc. will be holding its 25th Annual “New Deal Festival” on Saturday, July 9 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. behind the Arthurdale Heritage Museum.

This will be the first New Deal Festival since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had to take two years off due to COVID, but we’re back this year. And, this, the idea of this festival is to celebrate the history of Arthurdale, and it was the first ‘New Deal home state’ community in the country,” said Elizabeth Satterfield, curator and director of education. “There were 99 total established during President Roosevelt’s New Deal. Arthurdale was the first, so that’s why we call it the New Deal Festival.”

The festival is the largest event that Arthurdale has every year. Not only do they host this festival for family and community fun, but they raise funds to help restore their historic buildings. This year, they will be using the funds they raise from the festival to replace the roofing on the buildings.

Some things to enjoy include an antique car and tractor show, craft beer garden, food trucks, kids activities, hay rides, marionette show and craft shows.

Satterfield mentioned that the festival is a great way to get out with family and friends and to support the community, local artisans and crafters. Now that they do not have other festivals, they are wanting to use this festival to bring the entire community together.

There will be a variety of things to enjoy. Here is the Saturday schedule:

At 10:00 a.m.

Flag Ceremony — VFW Post 1589

Gates Open

Fiber Arts and Blacksmithing Demonstrations Begin

Outdoor Craft Market opens

AHI Craft Shop in Center Hall complex opens

Antique Car, Truck, & Tractor Show registration

Museum Buildings and Exhibits open

Homesteaders are in E-15 most of the day – find out about growing up in Arthurdale

Pie Drop Off for Pie Contest (Drop off between 10-11)

At 10:30 a.m.

Music : Jeff Fedan (Dulcimer)

Jeff Fedan (Dulcimer) Food : Food trucks open; water sold on porch of Center Hall

At 11:00 a.m.

Craft Beer Garden opens

Kids Activities & Farm Zoo Open Face Painting by Miss Teacup (11-3) Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia (11-1) Friends of Deckers Creek STEM Activities (11-3) Coloring Contest opens

Hay Rides Begin (11-3)

Antique Car, Truck, & Tractor Show Opens

Ann Pancake Signing Books (11-1)

At 11:30 a.m.

Marionette Show by Linda Zimmer in Center Hall

At 12:00 p.m.

Unveiling of New Forge sign

Music: Chris Haddox

Reading of Annie’s Appalachian Adventures: The Letter by Hannah Evans

Judging Occurs for Pie Contest and Coloring Contest

At 12:30 p.m.

Watermelon Eating Contest (ages 5-11)

At 1:15 p.m.

Contest Winners Announced : Pie Baking, Watermelon Eating, Coloring

At 1:30 p.m.

Music : Soup Camel

Soup Camel Reading of Annie’s Appalachian Adventures: The Letter by Hannah Evans

At 2:00 p.m.

Sack Race (ages 5-11)

At 2:30 p.m.

Marionette Show by Linda Zimmer in Center Hall

At 3:00 p.m.

Music : Mary Linscheid

At 4:00 p.m.

Gates close and Craft Market closes

Tickets for the festival will be $10 for adult admission, $5 for children five to eleven, and free for children four and under.

If interested in donating to help Arthur Heritage replace the roofing on their historic buildings, you can find more information here , or you can stop by Arthur Heritage Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

