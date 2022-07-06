ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LR Zoo elephant celebrates Star Wars-themed birthday

By Chris Counts
 2 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo on Tuesday threw a birthday bash for an elephant that was truly out of this world.

Zoo officials say that Zina turned 62 years old with a Star Wars-themed celebration that would give even a Mandalorian a noticeable smile.

Zina came to the Little Rock Zoo in 2011 from the Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey Center for Elephant Conservation.

She is the smallest of three female elephants at the zoo and is described as “stubborn, sassy, and very vocal” by her human caretakers.

KARK News wants to wish Zina a very happy birthday!

