CHICAGO (AP) — Beau Brieske could feel everything clicking for him as he sailed through a dominant start. The Tigers needed every bit of what he gave them. Brieske tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning while outpitching Dylan Cease, Javier Báez homered and Detroit hung on beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Thursday night. “Those are the most fun games to pitch in,” Brieske said. “You know you have to be at your best in order to give your team a chance to win.” The Tigers won their fifth straight. They followed up their first four-game sweep of Cleveland in nine years by taking the opener of a four-game set against the reigning AL Central champions.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO