ROTARY CLUB OF KEY WEST INSTALLS CATHY CRANE AS NEW PRESIDENT

If there’s a hurricane, the best place for the boat is as far away as possible from the storm track. Many Keys residents with small- to mid-size boats choose to trailer their boat to a safer location. If that’s your plan, be ready to go early: Monroe County’s phased evacuation calls for high-profile vehicles to leave first. After that, boats are not allowed on the highway. Captains who intend to sail to their evacuation destination must also leave early; at some point during a mandatory evacuation the Snake Creek drawbridge will be locked down so vehicular traffic flows smoothly and, of course, the weather will get nasty.

MONROE COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO