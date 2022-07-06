ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

ROTARY CLUB OF KEY WEST INSTALLS CATHY CRANE AS NEW PRESIDENT

By Contributed
keysweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if Cathy Crane wasn’t busy enough as Monroe County’s director of veterans affairs and attendee at nearly every charity event, she’s also now president of the Rotary Club of Key West, whose...

keysweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
keysweekly.com

UNEXPECTED GRANT FUNDING SHOULD ACCELERATE PARK & MARINA PROJECTS

A windfall of grant funding should help to accelerate the timelines on planning and construction for two anticipated attractions in Marathon. At the June 14 meeting of the Marathon City Council, grants coordinator Maria Covelli announced that a large grantee had dropped out of the 2018 Florida Communities Trust (FCT) grant program. Focused mostly on land acquisition, the program aims to help communities protect natural resources, provide recreational opportunities and preserve traditional working waterfronts.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

CRUISE SHIPS: STATE EXPANDS PIER B’S BOUNDARIES

Key West’s great cruise ship debate is far from over, and in fact exploded like a firework on July 1, when state officials agreed to expand by 55,000 square feet the area of water that the privately owned Pier B leases from the state to accommodate large cruise ships.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

NEW CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL COMING TO KEY WEST IN AUGUST 2023

Students in Key West, the Lower Keys and perhaps farther north will have a new option when it comes to high schools in August 2023. Not only is The Basilica School bringing a Catholic high school back to Key West, but Somerset Island Prep, a charter high school on Flagler Avenue, has expanded enrollment in recent years.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

BOAT PREP THIS STORM SEASON: SAIL AWAY OR SECURE IT WELL – OFFICIAL FLORIDA KEYS HURRICANE GUIDE

If there’s a hurricane, the best place for the boat is as far away as possible from the storm track. Many Keys residents with small- to mid-size boats choose to trailer their boat to a safer location. If that’s your plan, be ready to go early: Monroe County’s phased evacuation calls for high-profile vehicles to leave first. After that, boats are not allowed on the highway. Captains who intend to sail to their evacuation destination must also leave early; at some point during a mandatory evacuation the Snake Creek drawbridge will be locked down so vehicular traffic flows smoothly and, of course, the weather will get nasty.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key West, FL
Government
Monroe County, FL
Government
Key West, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Key West, FL
County
Monroe County, FL
Local
Florida Government
keysweekly.com

SCHOOL BOARD TACKLES POLICY CHANGES AFTER PARENTAL RIGHTS BILL

A first reading of district policy revisions following the passage of the Parental Rights in Education bill consumed the largest portion of the Monroe County School Board’s June 28 meeting. However, both administrators and school board members made it abundantly clear that the revisions were minor and the district’s existing policies have never been at odds with the state’s guidance.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

TEXAS WOMAN REMAINS HOSPITALIZED AFTER SHARK BITE IN THE FLORIDA KEYS

A Texas woman swimming with her family not far from Summerland Key on June 29 knew something wasn’t right when she felt instant pain coming from her leg. Immediately, the 35-year-old got back onto a boat with help from her husband, surfacing with a visible leg injury from what looked to be a shark bite.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotary Club#Volunteers#Thanksgiving#Rotary Club Of Key West#The Trophia Foundation
WSVN-TV

Miami couple arrested for stealing French Bulldog, blackmailed owner for its return

(WSVN) - A couple from Miami were arrested for stealing a French Bulldog and then demanding a cash reward to return it to its rightful owner. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Reinier Fuentes and 26-year-old Lilianne Dominguez stole Sailor after he managed to escape his home in Marathon on June 25.

Comments / 0

Community Policy