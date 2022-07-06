ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Stefanik introduces bill to have American flags made in U.S.

By Isabella Colello
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CE9o_0gVu5XjF00

WASHINGTON (WWTI) — Legislation titled the “Make American Flags in America Act of 2022” has been introduced to Congress. If passed, the bipartisan legislation would require all American flags displayed on federal property, or American flags purchased by federal agencies, to be manufactured completely in the United States and be made from U.S. materials.

According to the Flag Manufacturers Association of America, currently, 94% of American flags are manufactured in the United States. Although federal agencies are required to purchase flags, only 50% of those procured by these agencies are made in the United States. The Department of Defense is one of the only agencies that purchase all American flags from domestic manufacturers.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, introduced the legislation to Congress. She said that if passed, the bill would not only increase “American Pride” but also support small businesses that produce flags.

“The American flag is an enduring symbol that represents the freedoms we enjoy as Americans and a way to show our patriotism,” Stefanik said in a press release. “Several small businesses across America, including in Upstate New York and the North Country, share their American pride by making and selling flags. I am proud to support their important work and ensure American flags used by the federal government are completely made in the USA!”

The bill would also require the Federal Trade Commission to conduct a study on the enforcement and violations of country-of-origin labeling requirements for American flags sold in the U.S.

The full bill text can be read on Congresswoman Stefanik’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Republicans push back on new NYS gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—Part of the new New York State gun laws recently passed following the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down New York’s concealed carry law has to do with locations where people cannot carry a concealed weapon. Those locations include parks. Senator Dan Stec, who represents the North Country said he believes New York’s […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, according to three people familiar with the matter, as he faces mounting pressure from Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. Biden will speak Friday morning “on protecting access to reproductive health care services,” the sources said. The actions he was expected to outline are intended to try to mitigate some potential penalties women seeking abortion may face after the ruling, but are limited in their ability to safeguard...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NEWS10 ABC

Trump White House bid threatens GOP midterm strategy

WASHINGTON (The Hill) — Former President Trump’s plans to announce his 2024 presidential campaign as early as this summer—well before what he previously indicated—throw a wrench into Republicans’ strategy for winning back the Senate and House majorities in November. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made clear they want the 2022 midterms to be a referendum on Pres. Joe Biden and his handling of inflation and the economy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise Stefanik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Flags#United States#American Patriotism#Politics State#The Department Of Defense#Americans
AFP

TikTok sued in US after girls die in 'Blackout Challenge'

Video-sharing sensation TikTok is being sued in California after children died while taking part in a "Blackout Challenge" that makes a sport of choking oneself until passing out. TikTok has featured and promoted an array of challenges in which users film themselves taking part in themed acts that are sometimes dangerous.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

State grant funding announced for water infrastructure improvements

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Clean water is a necessity. To help New York communities, more grant funding will be available for clean water and sewer infrastructure improvements. “We are stewards of this planet,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “We have a moral responsibility to clean up the messes of the past.” On Thursday, Governor Hochul announced $225 […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy