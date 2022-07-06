ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Skubick: Why we probably won’t see red flag laws

By Wells Foster
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Congress and President Biden want the states to apply for money to implement so-called Red Flag laws.

That would allow the courts to remove weapons from those who might misuse them to kill others based on testimony from those who are close to those people.

This member, however, of the NRA board of directors, who is not speaking for the NRA, believes that that process is actually denying due process to the person who is losing his or her weapons.

“The whole nature of a Red flag law turns due process on its head. It takes away someone’s rights, someone’s property, first and then says, okay, you can show up in court later and explain why you should get your stuff back. that’s not the way we do things in America,” said NRA board member Stephen Dulan.

Democrats say it is better to err on the side of caution and it’s not worth the chance to let somebody keep their weapons until the courts do something to take them away.

A recent report from the House Task Force on School Safety recommends pouring more money into mental health services inside schools.

Dulan believes putting more guns in schools is also part of the answer.

“You protect people with guns. That’s how you protect people,” Dulan said.

While 25% of teachers own guns, a vast majority tell pollsters they don’t want them in the classrooms.

There will be no legislature debate on Red Flag laws because lawmakers are on the campaign trail.

What they do about gun violence down the road, remains to be assessed, but right now the votes aren’t there for Red Flags.

WLNS

Car veers off I-96 overpass near MLK interchange

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a vehicle drove off an overpass on I-96 and landed on another car. Lansing Police told 6 News that a vehicle traveling westbound on I-96 near the MLK interchange drove over a median and fell onto the underpass below. The vehicle […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

President Biden awards first COVID vaccine recipient with Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Sandra Lindsay is still in shock, after a recent phone call. “The President of the United States wants to speak to me? That has to be a prank call,” Lindsay said. But it was no joke, and Thursday she was one of 17 recipients of the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Medal […]
POTUS
WLNS

Svensson holds first-round lead at Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Adam Svensson had two eagles in a 10-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead Thursday in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship. Playing through temperatures in the 90s at Keene Trace, the Canadian eagled the par-5 15th and eighth holes. The first eagle came after his lone bogey on No. 14, and the second — on a 31-foot putt — gave him the lead.
GOLF
CBS News

What are "red flag" laws?

In an attempt to prevent future mass shootings in the U.S., President Biden recently signed the bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law, providing grants for states to implement "red flag" laws. But what are red flag laws, and how do they help?
PUBLIC SAFETY
