Heat Advisory issued for Cass, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in west central Illinois, Hancock, Henderson and McDonough. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines, Henry IA, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HANCOCK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO