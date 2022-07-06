ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Discarded Fireworks Believed To Have Caused Spencer Dumpster Fire

By charguth
kicdam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpencer, IA (KICD)– Improperly discarded fireworks are believed to have been cause of a fire on the...

kicdam.com

kicdam.com

Multiple Fire Crews Called to Shed Blaze Near Wallingford

Wallingford, IA (KICD)– A lawn mower is being blamed for a shed fire east of Wallingford on Tuesday. Fire Chief Jarrod Fischer says his crew was called to 4531 210th Street around 3:30 that afternoon where they found the fire had extended into the structures frame. Firefighters from Estherville...
WALLINGFORD, IA
kscj.com

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN HOUSE EXPLOSION

THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE THREE ADULTS INJURED IN WEDNESDAY’S EXPLOSION AND FIRE AT A HOUSE NEAR BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. THE SHERIFF SAYS 42-YEAR-OLD JEREMY BRUNING, 68-YEAR-OLD SANDRA KAY JEPSEN AND 46-YEAR-OLD JOEL STAPLETON WERE THE VICTIMS INSIDE THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 2362 CARRIAGE AVENUE WHEN THE EXPLOSION OCCURRED.
IDA COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ON K-64 NEAR LE MARS

ONE PERSON HAS DIED OF INJURIES SUFFERED IN A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER NEAR LE MARS THURSDAY MORNING. THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 6 A.M. ON COUNTY ROAD K-64 NORTH OF HIGHWAY C-30 ABOUT FIVE MILES EAST OF LEMARS. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST...
LE MARS, IA
Spencer, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Spencer, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
kiwaradio.com

One Dead After Crash Near Le Mars

Le Mars, Iowa — One person is dead as the result of a crash in Plymouth County on Thursday morning. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call about 6:10 a.m. It indicated there had been a single-vehicle crash on K64 north of C30 approximately 5 miles east of Le Mars.
LE MARS, IA
kicdam.com

One Killed and Several Other Injured In Nobles County Crash

Worthington, MN (KICD)– One person has died and six others are recovering from injuries sustained in a Wednesday morning crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office tells us a pickup and a work truck collided near Wilmont which critically injured a 19-year-ol passenger in one of the vehicles which he later succumbed to. Six others were taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Taken To Hospital After Calumet Area Accident

Calumet, Iowa — A Hartley man was taken to the hospital after an accident at Calumet early on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 2:10 a.m., 21-year-old Avery Bush of Hartley was driving a 2003 Ford pickup northbound on Highway 59, at the southeast corner of Calumet.
CALUMET, IA
kiwaradio.com

Harley Enters Ditch, Rider Taken To Hospital

Calumet, Iowa — A Tea, SD man was taken to a hospital after an accident near Calumet recently. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 36-year-old Timothy Hilston of Tea, SD was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson Softtail motorcycle eastbound on B62, a mile south of Calumet, just east of Highway 59.
CALUMET, IA
#Dumpster#East Side#3rd Avenue#Accident
stormlakeradio.com

Body of Man Who Drowned in North Twin Lake Recovered

The body of a man who drowned in Calhoun County's North Twin Lake was recovered on Tuesday. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the body of 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro of Rockwell City was located by a member of the Buena Vista County Dive team shortly before noon on Tuesday.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
Jackson County Pilot

City put on alert Sunday afternoon

The city of Jackson was put on alert Sunday afternoon after local authorities received what Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken termed “a concerning report” from a local parent. Shortly before 2 p.m. this past Sunday, the local sheriff’s office learned an 11-year-old had reported a white male with...
JACKSON, MN
1380kcim.com

Treman Park At North Twin Lake Closed After Reported Drowning Monday

Treman Park on North Twin Lake in Calhoun County remains closed this (Tuesday) morning following a reported drowning on Monday evening. First responders were dispatched to the lake shortly after 5 p.m. after a caller reported a 25-year-old male swimmer had gone under and did not reemerge. A half-dozen local agencies, including the Rockwell City, Twin Lakes and Manson Fire Departments, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Buena Vista County Emergency Management Dive Team, responded to assist in the search. They called off their efforts Monday around dusk, but the search is expected to resume Tuesday morning. Treman Park will be closed to the public until further notice while operations are underway.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

ROCK VALLEY DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF HAS RELEASED THE NAME OF THE DROWNING VICTIM FROM THE INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY. 19-YEAR-OLD ALDO TOMAS-DELEON OF ROCK VALLEY WAS SWIMMING AT THE GROENEWEG POND ALONG 290TH STREET, A MILE NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDERWATER JUST BEFORE 4 P.M. DELEON DID...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for abandoning dog

SHELDON—A 37-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about noon Sunday, July 3, on a charge of abandonment of cats and dogs. The arrest of Andrew James Sird stemmed from a report from the manager of Northpark Apartments in Sheldon stating he had received numerous calls about a dog whimpering and crying in an apartment, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Dog Bite Victim Accused of Making False Report

A Storm Lake man is charged with Making a False Report to Police after it was determined that he allegedly falsified information as the victim in a dog bite incident. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center back on June 23th on a report of a dog bite injury. 41-year-old Daniel Khang of Storm Lake told officers that he had been attacked by a medium-size brown dog dragging a chain, in the Chautauqua Park area. He reported that the dog had pulled him to the ground as he tried to fend it off. Khang suffered significant injuries with bites to the hands and legs.
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man charged for OWI by Sibley

SIBLEY—A 30-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman arrested for marijuana

HARRIS—A 21-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was cited about 10:40 p.m. Monday, July 4, near Harris on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and speeding. The citing of Jade Emily Rohner stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Audi A6 for speeding on Highway...
HARRIS, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Treman Park in Calhoun County Closed Due to Apparent Drowning

A drowning reportedly occurred at North Twin Lake in Calhoun County. Shortly after 5pm Monday, first responders were sent to the lake after a caller reported that a 25-year-old male who was swimming went under the water and did not come back up. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Buena Vista County Emergency Management Dive Team, and Rockwell City, Manson, and Twin Lakes fire departments are among the agencies that responded to the scene.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Jury clears man of attempted murder charge

ORANGE CITY—A Sioux County jury has cleared a 40-year-old Rock Valley man of charges including attempted murder in connection with an incident that occurred a year ago, July 11, in Rock Valley. Jaime Martinez Montiel had been arrested following an investigation of a report of a car-vs.-pedestrian incident on...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA

