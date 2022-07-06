ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Border Patrol president: 'We're the greatest country in the world and you would never know it'

 2 days ago

Jul. 6, 2022 - 07:04 - Panel discussion with Fox News contributor...

Robert Jones
1d ago

Biden is a trader to his own country!!!!! impeach him now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Sara Carter
Washington Examiner

Open borders cost lives. Biden doesn’t care

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to higlight how the Biden administration's refusal to secure the border and enforce our laws costs lives.]. Fifty-three illegal immigrants died in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio on June 27 after unlawfully entering the U.S. The rest of last week, it was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox News

Democrats 'finally figuring out' what other Americans already understand about Biden: Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan claimed that Democrats are "finally figuring out" President Biden's harmful influence on the United States Thursday on "Hannity." REP. JORDAN: [Democrats are] finally figuring out what the rest of America … already understands. Jason, nine out of 10 - think about this - in the greatest country in history, nine out of 10 of our fellow citizens think America is on the wrong track. They think that because that's the case. We got a border that's in chaos, record gas prices, record inflation, record crime, attacks on our First Amendment, Second Amendment liberties, foreign policy - that's a mess. And what do they see from the president? They see a guy unfortunately, [who] can't put two sentences together, [who] doesn't show real leadership. So that's why the country gets it. And now even Democrats understand this is a disaster for the country, but also for their political chances in the upcoming election. I think it's the reason we're going to win, and I think there's a chance we're going to win real big.
Fox News

Rolling Stone outraged Supreme Court justices have prayed with evangelical groups: 'Serious Matter'

Rolling Stone alleged the Supreme Court could have been unduly influenced by praying with religious groups in a lengthy piece published Wednesday. Politics reporter Kara Voght wrote that Peggy Nienaber, vice president at Faith & Liberty, admitted that she has prayed with Supreme Court justices in a secretly recorded video after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Fox News

Republican and Democratic lawmakers push Biden admin to protect US border from fentanyl trafficking

A bipartisan bill proposed Thursday would push the Biden administration to strengthen efforts to stop fentanyl from flowing into the U.S. from the southern border, as overdose deaths continue to spike nationwide. Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., introduced the Securing America’s Borders Against Fentanyl Act, which would...
The Associated Press

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, according to three people familiar with the matter, as he faces mounting pressure from Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. Biden will speak Friday morning “on protecting access to reproductive health care services,” the sources said. The actions he was expected to outline are intended to try to mitigate some potential penalties women seeking abortion may face after the ruling, but are limited in their ability to safeguard...
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

