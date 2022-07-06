Border Patrol president: 'We're the greatest country in the world and you would never know it'
Jul. 6, 2022 - 07:04 - Panel discussion with Fox News contributor...video.foxnews.com
Jul. 6, 2022 - 07:04 - Panel discussion with Fox News contributor...video.foxnews.com
Biden is a trader to his own country!!!!! impeach him now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1