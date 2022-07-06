ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, KS

Kingman man on mission to save small town America

By Emily Younger
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYRmz_0gVu2zM600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hmtf_0gVu2zM600
Scott Mueller

KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kingman native is on a mission to save small-town America, particularly his hometown.

“I am a place guy and this is a great place and I think it has kind of made me who I am over the years,” said Scott Mueller.

Scott Mueller grew up on a farm just outside of Kingman, Kan. The K-State graduate spent the last three decades on the west coast pursuing his career in agriculture economics. However, he never forgot the place that raised him.

Wichita City Council approves $1M for healthy food access

“I think there’s a lot of ways to go back to your roots. A lot of people go back physically. I kind of went back and said, ‘what can I do?'”

That “do” began with one building project in 2017 after a trip home to see his dad, Charles Mueller.

“It was a crazy little community when I was young, you know, Saturday night and all the farmers busy, busy busy and all these places were full and then it crashed you know and about died,” said Charles.

Wichita woman in need of life-saving donation

“There were just a lot of empty buildings and I saw one and I thought maybe I could fix it up,” he explained.

Scott did just that. He contacted the owner of what appeared to be an abandoned building on Kingman’s Main Street.

“I found out that the owner had purchased it from out of state to do architectural salvage,” Scott explained. “He moved on and then quit taking care of it and quit paying taxes on it and so I was able to swoop in and pick it up and then that’s when the work started.”

It was a lot of work, according to Scott. It took days and numerous dump trucks to clear out the space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBS0j_0gVu2zM600
2014 building collapse. Site of Binyard. (KSN Photo)

“I would just work 12 hours a day throwing stuff in the dumpster, passing out, and doing it again the next day just to get it done,” he said.

Before it was even finished, Scott told KSN that five people wanted to lease the three spaces. It now houses an art gallery, a vintage store and a financial business. Since 2017, Scott has bought and renovated five of Kingman’s 19 or so downtown buildings.

One of the most notable transformations is the space known as the Binyard, an indoor/outdoor market now located where a previous building collapsed.

“There was this empty lot with rubble and debris and it was just there,” Scott explained. “They cleaned that up, but nothing was happening so I asked the owner if I could have another project and he sold it to me.”

The Binyard consists of several refurbished grain bins. The bins, found on local farms, have electricity and lights perfect for vendors to set up shop. Most recently, local business owners started renting out the bins for weekend markets and get together.

Maize QB Avery Johnson commits to Kansas State
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekhJ2_0gVu2zM600
Binyard in the fall. Courtesy: Scott Mueller

Since Scott started updating buildings, several new businesses and people have moved to town. He hopes the trend will continue.

“I thought COVID was going to take Kingman further down, but what happened is people started to look for places like this that had a history and a great place, good schools, all of that stuff,” Scott said. “I think there is a pride around where you are from and not everyone is going to agree with this, but I think there is a lot of community pride here.”

“There are quite a few people coming back even businesses coming back so whether it continues to survive who knows, but at least it’s going in the right direction,” said Charles.

Scott owns another empty lot on Kingman’s Main Street. He has plans in the works to build

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
republic-online.com

See what the average commute is in Wichita

Investigated how much time workers spend commuting in Wichita using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fentanyl crisis in Wichita subject of town hall meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The fentanyl crisis in Wichita will be the focus of a town hall meeting next week. The meeting will be held Thursday, July 14, at 6 p.m. at Beggs Hall at the Rhatigan Student Center, WSU Campus, 1845 Fairmount Street. The meeting is free and...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Where to meet our team on the KSN Summer Road Trip

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip is less than two weeks away. We have already announced the towns our crew will be visiting. Now, the organizer has put together a list of the specific locations so viewers can come by and say hello to our team members. Depending on the time of […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Society
City
Kingman, KS
Wichita, KS
Society
Kingman, KS
Government
kfdi.com

Bomb threats reported at colleges in Wichita, Dodge City

Bomb threats were reported Thursday at colleges in Wichita and Dodge City, continuing a patter that has been reported across the country. Police found nothing suspicious during a search of a classroom at Dodge City Community College. In Wichita, there was a similar threat reported at the KU School of Medicine. This also turned out to be a false call.
DODGE CITY, KS
KSN News

Wichita City Council approves $1M for healthy food access

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of people in Wichita are unable to get fresh healthy food on the table with many not having quick access to a supermarket. On Tuesday, the city council approved $1 million in American Rescue Act funds to help get healthy food to those in need, but what are they doing […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

First 3D printed homes in Kansas may be coming to this city soon

VALLEY CENTER (KSNT) – A city in Kansas is considering a deal that would build the first 3D-printed homes in the state, on Wednesday. The City of Valley Center could enter the history books as the first city in Kansas to have 3D printed homes in it, courtesy of CC3D: a startup arm of Crain Company. This local company describes itself as a forward-thinking Kansas company that is leading the way by developing and implementing innovative building methods.
VALLEY CENTER, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avery Johnson
WIBW

Wichita among top cities to benefit from medical-debt credit report change

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita is among the top quarter of cities that could benefit the most from the recently announced medical-debt credit report changes. With recent changes by credit bureaus expected to eliminate about 70% of medical collections debt tradelines from consumer credit reports, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on the Cities Benefiting Most & Least From Medical-Debt Credit Report Changes.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Will your next home be 3D printed?

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — Valley Center announced it’s working with a local company to develop the state’s first 3D-printed home community. It would be the first of its kind in Kansas.  To some, it may feel like we’ve catapulted to the future, but an expert said this technology has been used in Europe for […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#The K State#Wichita City Council
KSN News

Billy Williams, husband of former Wichita councilwoman, dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Billy Williams, the husband of former Wichita City Councilwoman Lavonta Williams, has died. The Wichita chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) says Billy died on July 3. The retired postal worker and United States Air Force Veteran was active in the community serving on the […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Land officially sold for spec building Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council agreed to sell the parcel of land for a spec building in the city's industrial park on Tuesday. "Brad Pryor is here with Salt City Investments," said city attorney Paul Brown. "It's to sell lot 5 of the business park to that group for $100,000. It's approximately $5,000 an acre. It's 20 usable acres, which is how the figure is arrived at. They intend to build a shell, subject to finish by whatever business that they attract."
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Local couple makes sweet addition to McPherson

McPHERSON—The smell of baking permeates the home of Nita and Gregg Rongish; it is hard not to smell the delicious aromas of cakes and cookies. The Rongishes moved from Salina to McPherson five years ago, and Nita began an in-home baking business, Celebration Cakes and Cookies/We Cookiers. Being an entrepreneur by heart with a love […]
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy