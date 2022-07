UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya had more than just rising contender Alex Pereira in his sights following his successful title defense at UFC 276. In the headlining spot of the International Fight Week-held pay-per-view, Adesanya continued his dominance at 185 pounds, adding a fifth defense to his lengthy reign. Having brushed aside the challenges of Robert Whittaker, Marvin Vettori, Yoel Romero, and Paulo Costa beforehand, this time it was the turn of powerhouse Jared Cannonier.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO