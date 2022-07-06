ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Settlement agreement in unemployment lawsuit in doubt, lawmakers call for action from GDOL

By Claire Simms
fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Tuesday, members of the House Democratic Caucus called on the Georgia Department of Labor to resolve any outstanding unemployment claims. "We are standing here asking the Department of Labor to please get the people's claims settled and get 'em...

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance...
Georgia to vote on 4 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 4 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Georgia in 2022. Suspend Compensation for Public Officers Indicted for a Felony Amendment. Description: Allows the suspension of compensation of certain public officials while the individual is suspended from office for being indicted for a felony.
WXIA 11 Alive

24-year-old Georgia man sentenced in Jan. 6 riot case

ATLANTA — A 24-year-old Georgia man will spend the next 12 months on probation, with the first two months to be served on home confinement while wearing a monitoring device for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced Benjamin Torre of Dawsonville...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New divisive concepts law has some Georgia teachers concerned

ATLANTA — A new law listing out topics Georgia teachers can’t talk about in school have many worried about its ramifications. When teachers return to school, they won’t be able to talk about nine so-called “divisive concepts” surrounding discussions of race, including that students shouldn’t feel guilty because of their race and that the United States is inherently racist.
accesswdun.com

Georgia officials work hard to prevent brownouts and blackouts

With record-breaking heat already settling in, Georgia energy officials are touting how they work to ensure the state's power grid can deal with the strain. "We've got a very good track record," said Tim Echols, Vice-Chair of the Georgia Public Service Commission. "The Southern Company who own the systems in Georgia, Alabama, [and] Mississippi have not shed any load since 1976, meaning they haven't had these rolling brownouts since 1976. That's not the case for state by California and others."
saportareport.com

Providing emergency food assistance and increasing access to food across the Metro Region

Director of Homelessness at United Way of Greater Atlanta, and Lauren Wood, MARTA Market Director for Community Farmers Markets. Food insecurity, as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is the lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. In Georgia, according to Feeding America, 12% of the population was considered food insecure in 2019 and that number rose significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, including a 58% increase in food insecurity for children. During the heart of the pandemic, United Way of Greater Atlanta partnered with the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to invest significant funds in agencies that were providing emergency food assistance and increasing access to food across the Metro Region. Now that we are no longer on the emergent side of the pandemic, United Way is continuing to focus on ways to improve access to food through investments in Economic Stability through our Basic Needs and Equitable Access pathway.
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is Georgia's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Georgia hospital scored the highest.
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags Ordered Half-Staff Immediately Through July 9th

Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered for the victims of the Highland Park Shooting. This is in accordance with the presidential proclamation. She is directing that flags be immediately lowered and flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9th. She noted this is in remembrance of the horrid tragedy that occurred in Highland Park, Illinois. She also said during this difficult time she calls upon the people of Alabama to “uplift the victims of this tragedy in prayer.”
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man wanted in 4 metro Atlanta counties arrested for running illegal chop shop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in Habersham, Hall and Elbert counties is now in custody in Gwinnett county. Last month, Habersham County deputies reached out to deputies in Hall County about a motorcycle driver who sped off from an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 365. They had identified the suspect as Henry Parker Whitley, 30, and said they believed he was at a home on Tribble Gap Road just inside Hall County near the Habersham County line.
Action News Jax

These new laws go into effect July 1 in Georgia

ATLANTA — It’s a strange July 1 for new Georgia laws. Friday, the first day of the month, is when most new laws passed by the General Assembly customarily take effect. But this year, many of the most important measures either became law as soon as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed them, while a few of the General Assembly’s most consequential accomplishments won’t take effect until January or even later.

