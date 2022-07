The NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers are not currently for sale, the chairwoman of both franchises said Tuesday. Jody Allen’s statement came amid growing speculation about the future ownership of the teams due to stipulations in Paul Allen’s will that called for both teams to eventually be sold and the proceeds given to philanthropic endeavors. Most of the speculation has centered on the future of the Trail Blazers.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO