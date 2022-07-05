ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

No Travel Advised in City of Sioux Falls, Power Lines Down, Flash Flooding

By Andy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Sioux Falls is advising no travel in Sioux Falls as the severe thunderstorm has caused damage to power lines all over the city. As...

Sioux Falls Storm Damage Prompts Debris Drop-Off Sites To Open

Several South Dakota communities are cleaning up after a powerful storm raced across the state that began early Tuesday bringing high winds, thunderstorms and tornado warnings, hail, and damaging winds. As of 5:00 PM Tuesday, Xcel Energy reported more than 25,000 customers in the Sioux Falls area were impacted by...
Knife River Offers $65M to Turn Fairgrounds into Quarry; Why Not Move Sioux Empire Fair to Wholestone Farms Slaughterhouse Site?

Knife River, a subsidiary of utilities and construction conglomerate MDU Resources, which in 2018 bought Sioux Falls-based concrete/gravel/asphalt producer Sweetman Construction Company, which operated as Concrete Materials Company, which finally got around to changing its name in April, wants to buy the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds that its Sioux Falls digs surround and dig for gravel.
Weather Round 2 coming?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While the National Weather Service has not issued any severe thunderstorm watches or warnings–yet–for Wednesday, that is a possibility later in the day. They have issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of the KELO Radio listening area:. “Although risk is low,...
Where is The Tallest Sculpture In South Dakota?

There are many sculptures and statues throughout South Dakota. A lot of them can actually be found in downtown Sioux Falls thanks to the world-renowned Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. One of the most well-known pieces from the walk, the Arc of Dreams, has a permanent home in Sioux Falls. It's the...
Oldest Home 4-Sale In Sioux Falls South Dakota Has Extraordinary Interior Design

Of all the homes listed in the Sioux Falls market for sale have you ever thought about owning an older property in an established neighborhood?. With Sioux Falls continuing to grow, agents in the real estate field have been pulled in every direction by clients who are scrambling for a place to live. And, when the right place comes along many times the bidding war begins. Yes, it is definitely a seller's market.
Flashback: Drone Video Of Amazon Warehouse Under Construction

The promise of 1,000 jobs and a shot in the arm to the Sioux Falls economy, the Amazon Fulfillment Center was a huge score for the city and the state. But with a slowing US economy and record-high inflation, consumers are not consuming in the same numbers they were back when the stimulus checks were flowing like water into American bank accounts.
Is the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls for Sale?

Are the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls up for sale?. Technically, no. But there is a corporation that put a 65 million dollar offer on the table to buy the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Tuesday. Dakota News Now is reporting the Knife River corporation, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota,...
Vermillion Plain Talk

Vermillion Man Dies In Traffic Accident

Former students of David Struckman-Johnson began sharing the sad news earlier this week that the retired University of South Dakota professor died in an automobile accident. An obituary received by the Plain Talk confirms that Struckman-Johnson, 73, died in a two-vehicle accident July 5 near Pickstown. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
KELOLAND TV

Knife River offers $65M to turn fairgrounds into quarry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year the Minnehaha County Commission created a task force to review and establish a new vision for the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds at its current location, but during Tuesday’s commission meeting a Sioux Falls company asked the county and the task force to consider another option for the future.
Latest Sioux Falls Scam Happening On Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace is a fun place to browse, window shop, buy- -and sell. Right now though, selling a big-ticket item on the business platform can be a risky proposition. Scammers are always looking for new ways to part you from your wallet and they've got something brand new that has already impacted some sellers on Facebook Marketplace.
South Dakota Woman Rams Police Cars, Arrested After Pursuit

How many times do you suppose crashing into a police car led to a getaway for someone who was about to be arrested? There have likely been a few, but this was not one of them. According to Dakota News Now, 29-year-old Jamie Charging Crow was arrested early on the morning of July 4. She was spotted in a stolen car at around 1 am in the southwestern part of Sioux Falls.
Marshall Tucker Band Coming to Sioux Falls

The legendary Marshall Tucker Band is bringing its 50th-anniversary tour to Sioux Falls this August. The band that brought you classic hits like 'Can't You See' and 'Heard It In A Love Song' will be at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance on Thursday, August 25. Presale tickets for this...
ESPN 99.1

Experts Say This Is The Best Sandwich In South Dakota

A South Dakota restaurant received some national recognition when Food & Wine magazine declared it has the best sandwich in the entire state. There are so many restaurants in the state with great sandwiches, but which restaurant boasts the sandwich that stands out from the rest?. Here are a couple...
ESPN 99.1 has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

