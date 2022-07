After the first part of its fourth season brought Kate Bush back into the pop culture limelight for her track “Running Up That Hill,’ Stranger Things got a bit heavier with its musical influences in its monster-sized finale. One of the most memorable sequences from the episode (or the whole season, really) involved Joseph Quinn’s insta-fave Eddie Munson drawing a bunch of demo-bats his way with an epic rooftop solo performance of the Metallica classic “Master of Puppets.” Now, the Grammy-winning rockers have responded to the Netflix hit honoring their riff-heavy track, even as some fans are questioning the legitimacy of Eddie’s know-how.

