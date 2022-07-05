ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Travel Advised in City of Sioux Falls, Power Lines Down, Flash Flooding

The City of Sioux Falls is advising no travel in Sioux Falls as the severe thunderstorm has caused damage to power lines all over the city. As...

