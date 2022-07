Europe’s busiest airport is warning passengers not to arrive more than four hours ahead of their scheduled departure.Amsterdam Schiphol airport, which currently has more flights than any other European hub, is telling travellers: “You are only welcome at the departure hall four hours before your flight.“This way you help us spread out the crowds better and stimulate a smooth flow around the check-in desks and the security control.”In recent months the Dutch airport has seen extremely long queues due to a shortage of security officers and other ground staff.In an online statement it concedes there is a problem: “We understand...

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO