Independence Day celebration injuries reported county wide in Palm Beach

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire neighborhood in Sunrise is on edge after scary moments at the home of a man arrested for firing shots at a South Florida hospital. Sunrise Police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of the area of Northwest 39th Street and 115th Terrace, and residents were evacuated from their homes, Thursday night.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A little boy found wandering alone Friday morning in West Palm Beach has been reunited with his family. According to a tweet from the West Palm Beach Police Department, he was located by a citizen around 7 a.m. near Summa Street and South Dixie Highway.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.– Palm Beach County police arrested a West Virginia man on Wednesday after a months-long investigation into his illegal gambling operation, WPTV reports. Crowne Arcade, located at 8890…
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Sami Qureshi, the man who confessed to shooting at a local Coral Springs hospital, appeared in court. Judge Phoebe Francois set Qureshi’s bond at $200,000; Thursday afternoon. He was released wearing a level one GPS monitor, ordered not to return to Broward Health Coral...
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman suffered a gunshot wound to her arm from celebratory gunfire on the 4th of July in Delray Beach. Police said the woman thought a stray firework hit her on Monday night. Instead, it turned out to be a bullet. Doctors found it...
KEY LARGO, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Lake Worth made some extra stops on her vacation in the Keys. Tami Ellen Kutz-Robertson, 60, was taken to the hospital and then jail after allegedly stabbing her husband with a steak knife. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were...
A Coral Springs man died from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash in Lauderdale Lakes on the Fourth of July, authorities said. Walter Cuellar, 44, of 9044 NW 28th Dr., was driving south on North State Road 7 at a high rate of speed in a 2001 Jeep Wrangler SUV as he approached the intersection at Northwest 41st Street around 1:20 a.m., according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Democrat Andy Thomson of Boca Raton and Republican Peggy Gossett-Seidman of Highland Beach are the chief rivals in the money race to represent south Palm Beach County. The race to fill the seat representing Palm Beach County’s House District 91 has already put more than half a million dollars into campaign coffers, according to candidate and state reports.
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Two suspects are still at large after they made multiple fraudulent purchases throughout the Miami area. Ocean Ridge Police said, the two used a victim's stolen personal information to make transactions at various Brandsmart—as well as an attempted Rolex purchase in a jewelry store in Boca Raton.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 11:30 a.m.- Ashley was found and is safe. An Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, who was last seen on July 2 in Palm Beach County. She was in the area of the 100 block of 4th Street in Jupiter,...
Fireworks-related mishaps on the Fourth of July and Tuesday claimed a few victims in Broward and Palm Beach counties, including an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the leg in Lauderhill, teens who lost fingers in West Palm Beach and an apartment fire in Lauderhill, officials said. On top of that, there were at least three suspected celebratory bullet incidents in Palm Beach County on Monday, ...
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Coming soon South PMP Bar & Kitchen, Pompano Beach If Jet Runway Café is owner Mike Linder’s love letter to aviation and YOT Bar & Kitchen is his mash note to the sea, then his newest restaurant, South PMP, is securely on terra firma. Linder’s ...
A knife-wielding suspect who was shot in the head by a deputy during an alleged hostage situation is out of the hospital and now at the Palm Beach County Jail. Deputies arrived at the jail with the suspect, Tzvi Allswang, 20, after he was discharged Wednesday from a local hospital.
Comments / 0