A free market economy should never be based on a president's tweet: Ari Fleischer

Cover picture for the articleJul. 6, 2022 - 06:37 - Ari Fleischer and former White...

Ari Fleischer
Kellyanne Conway
Fox News

Democrats 'finally figuring out' what other Americans already understand about Biden: Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan claimed that Democrats are "finally figuring out" President Biden's harmful influence on the United States Thursday on "Hannity." REP. JORDAN: [Democrats are] finally figuring out what the rest of America … already understands. Jason, nine out of 10 - think about this - in the greatest country in history, nine out of 10 of our fellow citizens think America is on the wrong track. They think that because that's the case. We got a border that's in chaos, record gas prices, record inflation, record crime, attacks on our First Amendment, Second Amendment liberties, foreign policy - that's a mess. And what do they see from the president? They see a guy unfortunately, [who] can't put two sentences together, [who] doesn't show real leadership. So that's why the country gets it. And now even Democrats understand this is a disaster for the country, but also for their political chances in the upcoming election. I think it's the reason we're going to win, and I think there's a chance we're going to win real big.
Fox News

Politico reports progressives within the Biden admin are frustrated by the president's messaging on inflation

Politico published a piece Thursday that highlighted internal dissent within the Biden administration over the president’s handling of inflation. According to the article, written by Chief Economic Correspondent Ben White, progressives in the administration are frustrated that Biden has said inflation is his top priority and expressed concerns that the Federal Reserve - who’s actions Biden has endorsed - will drive the economy into a recession.
Fox News

Why Joe Biden is lucky: Thiessen

Jul. 8, 2022 - 01:10 - Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen explains what makes President Biden lucky and the United States' role in Boris Johnson's resignation on the 'Special Report' All-Star panel.
Fox News

Republican and Democratic lawmakers push Biden admin to protect US border from fentanyl trafficking

A bipartisan bill proposed Thursday would push the Biden administration to strengthen efforts to stop fentanyl from flowing into the U.S. from the southern border, as overdose deaths continue to spike nationwide. Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., introduced the Securing America’s Borders Against Fentanyl Act, which would...
Fox News

Laura Ingraham: The wheels are slowly coming off the globalization train

Laura Ingraham discussed how globalism is beginning to crumble around the world and how people are starting to push back against the globalist agenda on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: That was all wishful thinking. From supply chain nightmares, to food and fuel shortages, to pointless wars — massive refugee crises. The wheels are slowly coming off the globalization train. Now, the media hate to report on this, but one of the big stories playing out over the summer is the rise of the freedom movement.
Fox News

