Dawson County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 19:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground...

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 19:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 01:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter; Fallon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Fallon and northeastern Carter Counties through 115 AM MDT At 1212 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Baker, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baker, Plevna, Webster, Westmore, Medicine Rocks State Park and Willard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Blaine, Carbon, Daniels, Dawson, Fergus, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Blaine; Carbon; Daniels; Dawson; Fergus; Garfield; Golden Valley; Judith Basin; McCone; Musselshell; Petroleum; Phillips; Richland; Roosevelt; Rosebud; Sheridan; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Treasure; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 439 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN BLAINE CARBON DANIELS DAWSON FERGUS GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY JUDITH BASIN MCCONE MUSSELSHELL PETROLEUM PHILLIPS RICHLAND ROOSEVELT ROSEBUD SHERIDAN STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TREASURE VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Daniels; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; McCone; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Pondera; Powell; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Silver Bow; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 445 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN BLAINE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MCCONE MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PONDERA POWELL RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN SILVER BOW STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
Miss Montana Scholarship Organization crowns Miss Montana 2022

BILLINGS- On Saturday night, the Miss Montana Scholarship Organization crowned their Miss Montana and Miss Montana Outstanding Teen 2022 at Movement Montana. Jessica Criss reigned as Miss Montana for the last two years in the midst of the pandemic, and Annika Bennion was Miss Montana Outstanding Teen. After a rigorous...

