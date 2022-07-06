ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Former Bearcat Holt Climbs Up 1,500 Meter Leaderboards After Graduation

By Ian Mills
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinghamton University graduate Eric Holt was unable to win the America East his senior year and even retired from running entirely, but over the past two years has emerged as one of the best 1,500-meter runners in the country. Next, he has his eyes set on the Olympics. Eric...

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Announces Class of 2022 Hall of Fame

Binghamton University recently announced its Class of 2022 Hall of Fame with five entries. Leading off the list is women's basketball player Andrea Holmes and wrestler Donnie Vinson, both are class of 2012 graduates. Men's tennis player Sven Vloedgren '11, Broadcaster Roger Neel, and the 1994-1995 Men's Tennis team round out the bunch.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Golf Championship put on hold

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top golf events has been put on pause. The 2022 edition of the Twin Tiers Golf Championship will not happen this summer, that’s according to Mark Twain Golf Course PGA Pro Jay Turcsik. The tournament has been played at multiple sites in recent years, including Soaring Eagles […]
News Channel 34

Premiere softball tournament returns to Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County’s BAGSAI Softball Complex will host the 25th STOP-DWI Tournament of Champions fastpitch event this weekend, July 8th-10th. 70 teams from as far as Florida will compete in the premiere event and 48 colleges will be in attendance to recruit participating student-athletes. The...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

IDance To Compete at the United States Tournament of Dance

IDance, an Apalachin dance studio has seen an immense level of success since its opening and is now returning to the national stage as it looks for its second national title. The seniors of IDance have been to Nationals and they even won it in 2018. This team wants to do it again.
APALACHIN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Free Academy Students Awarded Scholarships

Two Owego Free Academy students were awarded Mack Family scholarships. According to the Community Foundation for South Central New York, Aiden Both and Audra McFarland were the recipients of the inaugural Mack Family scholarships. The scholarships are for four years. Both and McFarland were selected based on their academic achievement...
OWEGO, NY
nomadlawyer.org

Binghamton: 8 Best Tourist Attraction In Binghamton, NEW YORK

Binghamton, located in the United States of America’s southernmost tier of New York State, is a great spot for nature- and sports lovers. It boasts 9,000 acres of State Forest Land. You can see the Victorian era through the well-preserved Victorian history of the town. Six of six antique carousels are still in existence, making it the “carousel capital” of the world. Only a three-hour drive from New York City is Binghamton. Enjoying this charming city will allow you to travel to New York City, where you can visit the most famous museum in the world and see the statue of Liberty.You can also enjoy the beautiful New York State countryside in Binghamton. There are many trails that offer breathtaking views and can be used for hiking or biking.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Track And Field#Graduate College#Binghamton University#Bearcat Holt Climbs
tompkinsweekly.com

Briefs: Cornell drills for heat, Hangar launches FutureNow, more

Cornell begins drilling for geothermal heat with test ‘borehole’. Cornell University is one step closer to determining the feasibility of using deep geothermal energy to heat the Ithaca campus. Drilling for the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO) began June 21 and is expected to last about two months. The...
ITHACA, NY
wskg.org

Tropical Storm Lee: Flood Stories from 2011

A decade has passed since the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Lee and the memory is still fresh for all who experienced it. WSKG wants to thank all who submitted to this project. WSKG would especially like to thank Julie Nucci of Owego for gathering stories and images of her...
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mayor Kraham Announces Legal Actions to Take Control Over Binghamton Plaza

On Thursday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that legal actions would be taken against the owners of the Binghamton Plaza on the city's north side. The plaza on 33 W. State Street used to be the center of the department store K-Mart in the city but has now sat in ruins since it left. While some businesses still operate out of the plaza, like New York Pizzeria, the City of Binghamton is taking steps to gain control over the longtime eyesore.
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Parade and BBQ conclude Fourth festivities in Candor on Monday

On Monday morning, the annual parade and the BBQ that followed concluded the Fourth of July festivities held in Candor, N.Y. throughout the weekend, and beginning last Thursday. Here are a few photos from the event, and you can view more in our upcoming print edition of The Owego Pennysaver...
CANDOR, NY
WETM 18 News

The History of the Eldridge Park Carousel rings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In the heat of the summer, kids and adults alike can be seen on the historic Eldridge Park Carousel reaching to get their hands on a brass ring as the machine spins. The significance of these rings has a history even longer than the carousel itself, dating back to medieval times, […]
ELMIRA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gas-Friendly Getaways: Ithaca and Tompkins County

Summer travel season is back, but with gasoline prices reaching upwards of $5 for most regions around the Empire State, it's getting tougher to stick to budgets. While fuel may have gotten more expensive, there are plenty of nearby attractions to enjoy on just a tankful from the city of Syracuse.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
wnbf.com

Southern Tier Fireworks Complaints Down

Area law enforcement agencies are reporting a few complaints about fireworks overnight but not as many as in the less than ten years since New York allowed the use of some devices including sparklers. Rockets that shoot into the air are still illegal and municipalities can choose to ban fireworks...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Polls open for 2022 Steuben Ice Cream Trail

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The polls are open until July 10 in Corning Finger Lake's quest to find the best ice cream shops in Steuben County. The organization holds a vote every year to identify the top ten ice cream joints in the county, in order to add them to the 2022 Steuben Ice Cream Trail.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Phil Lesh, beer and wine festivals: 10 things to do in CNY this weekend

Upstate New York does music, beer and wine pretty darn well, and this week we’ve got all three. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Phil Lesh of The Grateful Dead will both perform this weekend, and there’s the Finger Lakes Wine Festival and Heritage Hill Brewhouse’s new Brite Vibes festival for beer and cider-lovers. It’s opening weekend for CNY Playhouse’s Jesus Christ Superstar, for the theater-lovers among us, and also a monster truck battle at the NYS Fairgrounds, a gemstone show, a bike ride along the Erie Canal and more. Happy exploring!
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy