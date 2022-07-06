Former Bearcat Holt Climbs Up 1,500 Meter Leaderboards After Graduation

Binghamton, located in the United States of America’s southernmost tier of New York State, is a great spot for nature- and sports lovers. It boasts 9,000 acres of State Forest Land. You can see the Victorian era through the well-preserved Victorian history of the town. Six of six antique carousels are still in existence, making it the “carousel capital” of the world. Only a three-hour drive from New York City is Binghamton. Enjoying this charming city will allow you to travel to New York City, where you can visit the most famous museum in the world and see the statue of Liberty.You can also enjoy the beautiful New York State countryside in Binghamton. There are many trails that offer breathtaking views and can be used for hiking or biking.

