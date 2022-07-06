ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Man arrested after stolen gun found during traffic stop

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xsb8O_0gVtyFEU00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after a loaded, stolen gun was found in his possession during a traffic stop.

Officers of the University of Illinois Police Department pulled over a car for speeding near California and Busey Avenues at 5 a.m. After smelling an odor of marijuana in the car, the officers searched the car and found the gun and several boxes of ammunition in the glovebox. A records check revealed the gun was stolen from Chicago. The officers also found a bag of marijuana.

After speaking with the occupants of the car, officers arrested the passenger, Terrain Minnieweather of Champaign. They determined he was the one in possession of the gun and that he placed it in the glovebox to hide it while the car was being pulled over. The driver of the car was given a speeding ticket.

Minnieweather was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and illegal possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Champaign County Jail.

This is the second time in less than a week UIPD officers found a loaded gun during a traffic stop; another man was arrested on June 29 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Police seize large amount of drugs, firearms from 21-year-old Elgin man’s home

A 21-year-old Elgin man is facing 25 felony charges after McHenry County and Kane County police seized a slew of drugs and firearms from his home last week. Andreas Rendas, 21, of Elgin, was charged with two counts of manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance, a Class X felony; seven counts of manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony; three counts of manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance, a Class 3 felony; two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; one count of unlawful possession of cannabis, a Class 3 felony; and 10 counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
ELGIN, IL
nypressnews.com

Suspect shot in face during attempted armed robbery of Roseland store

CHICAGO (CBS) — An man who tried to rob a Roseland store is recovering after he was shot during the attempted crime, Chicago police say. The attempted armed robbery happened in the 300 block of East 103rd Street around noon Sunday. According to the Chicago Police Department, the 58-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Alleged Robber Shot Inside Chicago Business, Police Say

A man who allegedly tried to rob a Far South Side business at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon was shot in the chin by another individual inside of the location, Chicago police say. According to authorities, the incident happened in the Rosemoor neighborhood in the 300 block of East 103rd Street...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Would-be robber shot inside Roseland business, police say

A man was shot after he tried to rob a business at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police. About noon, the 58-year-old tried to hold up the business in the 10300 block of South Calumet, but was shot by someone else inside, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Champaign County, IL
State
California State
City
Urbana, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Naperville gas station robbed at gunpoint by 3 masked men: police

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville gas station was robbed of money and tobacco products by three armed offenders Saturday night. The incident occurred in the first block of East Ogden Avenue. At about 9:28 p.m. Saturday, Naperville police officers were dispatched to the gas station for a report of an...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WCIA

Driver hits Subway in Hoopeston

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–A 2020 Ford Ranger hit the Subway building in Hoopeston at 9:09pm last night. 75 year old Larry Dunavan of Rossville turned into the parking lot hitting the east facing side of the building. He drove between the front of the building and concrete barriers in front of the door. He was ticketed […]
HOOPESTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 27-year-old in South Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a man last year in the South Loop. Martin Torres, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Torres fatally shot a 27-year-old man in the 1300 block of South Canal on September 17, 2021. The...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Busey Avenues#Uipd#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Chicago

Driver Dies After Van Crashes Into Chicago School, Officials Say

A driver has died after their van slammed into a school in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Chicago fire officials, a van crashed into the Bret Harte magnate school, located in the 1500 block of East 56th Street, early Sunday morning. The driver was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Joliet woman charged after Yorkville traffic stop

A Joliet woman is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering the health of child, and resisting a police officer. 35-year-old Bertha T. Solorzano, of Joliet, was charged after a traffic stop in Yorkville Monday. According to the Yorkville Police Department it happened in the area of Route 47 and Fountainview Drive at around two in the morning. A Yorkville police report says there was one juvenile passenger at the time.
YORKVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Chicago

Off-duty Chicago Police officer shot in back, left paralyzed after quarrel in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot in the back during a quarrel outside a bar in Beverly early Saturday morning. Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. at a tavern near 104th Street and Western Avenue.Multiple shots were fired after the altercation and the officer was struck once in the back, police said.A police source told us the shots that put the officer in the hospital were captured on Ring video.A source close to the investigation identified the 31-year-old officer who was shot as Daniel Golden. He a third-generation Chicago Police officer and a six-year veteran of the force, the source said.Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) said a bullet hit the officer's spine and is now lodged in his chest.The officer is now paralyzed from the waist down and was in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn Saturday night, a source said.One person was in custody late Saturday, but charges had not been filed.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

3 shot, 1 fatally, in south suburban Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting in south suburban Glenwood Thursday night, Glenwood police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before 11 p.m. near 192nd Street and University Avenue. Three male victims in their late teens were walking when police said...
GLENWOOD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired at ISU Saturday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University Police issued security alerts beginning shortly before midnight Saturday in regards to a report of shots fired. At 11:55 p.m., an ISU Emergency Alert went out to warn students of this report. Per the alert, there was a report of shots fired at 214 West Willow St.
NORMAL, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in stomach, arm in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man self-transported to the hospital after being shot in Roseland. The shooting occurred in the 8800 block of South Princeton. At about 10:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man self-transported to an area hospital after being shot in the stomach and arm, police said. He was listed in fair...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for alleged car theft, driving on to CIRA landing strip

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they have arrested a Chicago man for allegedly stealing a vehicle and then driving it onto a landing strip at Bloomington’s airport. Police allege that Stephon Carter, 33, drove a stolen Black Audi A6 through a fence...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy