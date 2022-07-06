Man arrested after stolen gun found during traffic stop

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after a loaded, stolen gun was found in his possession during a traffic stop.

Officers of the University of Illinois Police Department pulled over a car for speeding near California and Busey Avenues at 5 a.m. After smelling an odor of marijuana in the car, the officers searched the car and found the gun and several boxes of ammunition in the glovebox. A records check revealed the gun was stolen from Chicago. The officers also found a bag of marijuana.

After speaking with the occupants of the car, officers arrested the passenger, Terrain Minnieweather of Champaign. They determined he was the one in possession of the gun and that he placed it in the glovebox to hide it while the car was being pulled over. The driver of the car was given a speeding ticket.

Minnieweather was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and illegal possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Champaign County Jail.

This is the second time in less than a week UIPD officers found a loaded gun during a traffic stop; another man was arrested on June 29 .

