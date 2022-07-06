ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

CDC: Mask-wearing recommended in growing number of counties

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People in 24 Oregon counties — including the county around Portland — and 15 counties in Washington state should resume mask-wearing indoors in public and on public transportation, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Data from the CDC shows the counties are considered high risk for COVID-19 infection, KPTV reported. The Oregon counties include: Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Lane, Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Wasco, Sherman, Hood River, Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Baker, and Malheur counties.

In Washington, the counties at high risk include: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Lewis, Thurston, Pierce, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Walla Walla, Columbia, Asotin, Lincoln, Ferry and Spokane. That’s an increase from six Washington counties at high risk as of June 23.

The most recent community levels were calculated June 30.

High risk means the counties have had 200 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, or they’ve had more than 20 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people within a seven-day period.

Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer at Public Health – Seattle & King County, said on Twitter Sunday that since April, the health agency has recommended that people wear high-quality masks in indoor public spaces, that people get all recommended COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses, and that indoor air quality should be improved and outdoor venues be prioritized.

Duchin said vaccines are working well to halt hospitalizations and death but infections and reinfections are more common with the new variants. The virus has evolved to be more contagious.

Emerging research suggests reinfections could put people at higher risk for health problems.

Unvaccinated people have a six times higher risk of dying from COVID-19 compared with people with at least a primary series of shots, the CDC estimated based on available data from April.

To see updated risk levels and the latest information from the CDC, click here.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Portland area at 'high' COVID level; CDC recommends masking indoors

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two-thirds of Oregon counties – including Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas – are now in the “high” level of community transmission, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they’ve reached a point where the agency recommends universal masking.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

CDC: 24 Oregon counties considered ‘high risk’ for COVID-19 infection

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Twenty-four counties in Oregon are now considered high risk for COVID-19 infection, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest information from the CDC shows that Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Lane, Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Wasco, Sherman, Hood...
OREGON STATE
q13fox.com

2 WA nursing assistants disciplined for disappearing with adults in their care

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Two Washington nursing assistants have been charged with unprofessional conduct, accused of taking four vulnerable adults from their Pierce County residence and driving away with them. The Washington Nursing Assistant Program charged nursing assistants T. L. Nicole Emanuel and Jessica M. Newkirk in May for unprofessional...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Associated Press

Louisiana identifies 1st known monkeypox case in a resident

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s first detected cases of monkeypox have been found in a state resident and a visitor from out of state, the Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday. “There are likely more undiagnosed human cases of monkeypox existing in Louisiana than have been formally tested and identified to date,” a news release said. The Louisiana resident lives in the area made up of Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes, the news release said. No additional information — including whether the state resident had any contact with the visitor, or where the visitor went in Louisiana — will be released to protect patient privacy, department spokesperson Michelle McCalope said in an email.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallowa, OR
City
Thurston, OR
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Washington State
City
Tillamook, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Portland, OR
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
City
Wasco, OR
City
Umatilla, OR
Portland, OR
Vaccines
Portland, OR
Health
ijpr.org

Oregon’s hospital merger law may further protect abortion access in the state

When it comes to the nationwide abortion access struggle triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court, Oregon has a potent tool found nowhere else. Oregon’s toughest-in-the-nation law regulating health-care mergers that went into effect this year gives state officials the authority to deny significant health-care industry consolidations that would result in higher prices, less competition or restricted access.
OREGON STATE
2022 Election Expert

Oregon to vote on 3 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 3 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Oregon in 2022. Description: Amends the Oregon Constitution to add that the state "ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right"
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pacific#Kptv#Lincoln#Malheur#Clallam#Seattle King County
q13fox.com

Sorority ordered to refund, waive $500K in unlawful housing fees on UW students

SEATTLE - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said national sorority Alpha Omicron Pi charged thousands in housing fees for University of Washington students during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though students were unable to access that housing. Ferguson ordered the sorority to refund or waive the housing fees, as they were...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
KREM2

Washington sheriff won’t cooperate with out-of-state abortion probes

SEATTLE — The executive in the county surrounding Seattle said Tuesday its sheriff’s office and other executive branch departments will not cooperate with out-of-state prosecutions of abortion providers or patients. King County Executive Dow Constantine’s executive order signed Tuesday follows a similar one from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee,...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

WA lawmaker says launch of 988 system has the opportunity to ‘save lives’

In less than two weeks, the new 988 system launches. Mandated by Congress in 2020, 988 is basically the mental health version of 911 that launches nationwide July 16. Implementation of the 988 system – and how to pay for everything from staffing to resources – was left up to individual states. Washington State is far ahead of the pack on that front as one of only four states to pass implementation legislation, including a comprehensive funding plan.
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

VA chief under fire for proposal to cut services in Washington

(The Center Square) – Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, aren’t often united on policies, but they have joined forces to stop veteran service cuts in the region. McMorris Rodgers sent a letter to Denis McDonough, secretary of the U.S. Department of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Barlow School District brings back masks

Masks are required in Gresham-Barlow schools and facilities beginning July 5. Due to Multnomah County reaching a high COVID-19 community risk level, the Gresham-Barlow School District will require masks in its schools and facilities. The CDC's community risk framework recommends indoor masking at the high-risk level. Gresham-Barlow School District's mask...
GRESHAM, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

979K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy