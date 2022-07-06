31 ABC stores in Virginia to extend operating hours
(WFXR) — In order to provide greater customer service, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has extended closing hours at 31 stores on Mondays through Saturdays.
According to ABC communications, the following Virginia stores will now close at 9 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.:
- Amelia (store 351) – 15127 Patrick Henry Highway
- Amherst (store 285) – 199 Ambriar Shopping Center
- Appomattox (store 354) – 7795 Richmond Highway
- Bedford (store 160) – 1128 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 700
- Big Stone Gap (store 206) – 18 East Fourth Street South
- Bowling Green (store 239) – 320 West Broaddus Avenue, Unit E
- Chase City (store 172) – 112 North Main Street
- Chatham (store 283) – 13701 U.S. Highway 29, Suite P
- Chincoteague (store 177) – 4371 Pension Street
- Clarksville (store 214) – 608 Virginia Avenue
- Colonial Beach (store 130) – 700 McKinney Boulevard, Suite 800
- Crewe (store 164) – 1618 West Virginia Avenue
- Fishersville (store 296) – 32 Windward Drive, Suite 114
- Floyd (store 395) – 117 Parkview Road NorthEast
- Forest (store 396) – 12130 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 5
- Galax (store 96) – 974 East Stuart Drive, Suite E
- Goochland (store 304) – 2734 Fairground Road
- Hardy (store 213) – 12990 Booker T. Washington Highway
- Hillsville (store 141) – 441 West Stuart Drive
- King George (store 221) – 16424 Consumer Row
- Lawrenceville (store 157) – 93 Brunswick Square Court
- Moneta (store 410) – 14807 Moneta Road, Suite B
- Montpelier (store 390) – 16605 Mountain Road
- Norfolk (store 71) – 143-B Granby Street
- Oak Hall (store 162) – 7017 Lankford Highway
- Orange (store 163) – 583 North Madison Road, Space 9
- Pearisburg (store 199) – 140 Kinter Way
- Powhatan (store 77) – 1800 South Creek One, Space H
- Richmond (store 205) – 2288 John Rolfe Parkway, Unit 16
- Rustburg (store 399) – 1051 Village Highway, Suite H
- Tappahannock (store 198) – 1628 Tappahannock Boulevard
“The steady rise in sales in these 31 stores around their 7 p.m. closing time demonstrated to us that customers were shopping for distilled spirits, Virginia wines, and mixers later in the day,” said Travis Hill, CEO, on the decision to extend hours. “Extending the closing to 9 p.m. should provide in-store and online customers with greater convenience and time to make their product selections.”
Visit Virginia ABC’s website to see more information on your local ABC stores’ operating hours.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.
Comments / 2