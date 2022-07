Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council has adopted a new district map, which will go into effect in 2025. A five-member committee appointed by the city council has been working on redrawing the map for the past several months. The committee met with the city attorney and held several public hearings to present “Plan A” and “Plan B” to the council.

