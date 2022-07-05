Why English golf courses deserve the same respect as tracks in Ireland and Scotland

There are a lot of course rankings out there. What’s the point? For starters, to educate golfers on all that this game can do to challenge your skill and — more importantly — your spirit. That’s exactly what makes GOLF’s inaugural rank of the Top 100 Courses in the UK and Ireland our most thrilling yet, spotlighting the obvious (i.e., the courses that have played host to the 149 previous Opens ahead of this July’s sesquicentennial), those that routinely pepper our World Top 100 and a few surprises. Golf here is, well, as bloody good as it gets.
