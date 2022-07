MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah man had a terrifying confrontation with a cougar Monday while hiking a trail in Salt Lake County, and he captured it all on camera. The man was climbing Millcreek Canyon when he reached within feet of the animal. The cougar approached him very closely on Monday, and was his second cougar sighting in the same canyon in just a few days.

MILLCREEK, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO