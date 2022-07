Welcome back folks for another impact wrestling live recap/review with your boy. We are fresh off of impacts latest impact plus live monthly event Against All Odds where we saw Josh Alexander successfully retain his impact wrestling world heavyweight championship against Joe Doering. Now we are here to see the aftermath of the event, the show was fun from top to bottom and it looks like they’re ready to follow up with another exciting episode of impact. Tonight we will see “Speedball” Mike Bailey defending his X Division championship against former AEW superstar Alan Angels. This is Alan’s impact wrestling debut and it’s sure to be an interesting match. Outside of that match there are several other on the card that make tonight’s impact look like it’s sure to be one to watch. So let’s get to the action!

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO