With the 27th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the San Jose Sharks have selected Filip Bystedt from Linkoping HC of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) Filip Bystedt surged up draft boards in the last few months as a smooth-skating, 6-foot-4 center with a mature game. He’s more of a tools player right now offensively, with question marks about his upside in that department. He is a high-floor player, though, as his 200-foot play and size make him a prime candidate to be a third-line center. An impressive 49 points in 40 games and 10 points in nine playoff games in the J20 last season gives some hope that there is real offense with Bystedt.

