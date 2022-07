If you know beauty, you know Huda Kattan—entrepreneur, brand founder and most recently, NFT enthusiast. In 2013, Kattan founded Huda Beauty, a billion-dollar business that was born out of the makeup blog she started in 2010. We had the chance to sit down with the makeup mogul, who shared her tips for evolving your brand, staying true to yourself online and the self-care ritual she uses to keep her head above water while juggling her many responsibilities.

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO