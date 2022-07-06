ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Red Cross helps 24 displaced Southern Nevada residents affected by home fires after July 4

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqIvN_0gVtx3lE00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Following the Fourth of July holiday, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to five home fires and assisted 24 displaced residents.

Red Cross staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to five home fires in Southern Nevada on Monday and into Tuesday morning where they helped 24 displaced residents with their immediate needs and access to safe housing.

“Our Red Cross volunteers and staff are trained to help support their community and neighbors in times of crisis,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “Disaster Action Team volunteers are on duty every day to ensure that no one in Southern Nevada has to face life’s emergencies alone.”

The Red Cross says home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, and that Red Cross volunteers and staff often respond to them. Home fires can leave a family devastated and in need of immediate assistance. Disaster Action Team members provide emotional support, access to financial assistance, and valuable information to help families begin to recover.

“This weekend illustrates how important these specialized volunteers are to this community,” Flanigan said. “They provide immediate compassion and care when it is needed most. Without the Red Cross and its volunteers, these 24 displaced residents may not have had the support they needed.”

The Disaster Action Team needs additional volunteers in Southern Nevada. If you are interested in volunteering or would like to learn more about the Disaster Action Team or other Red Cross volunteer opportunities visit this link.

