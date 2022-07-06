ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These corner protectors give your iPhone all-round protection while still enabling MagSafe charging

By Sarang Sheth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRmour’s candy-inspired corner protectors give your iPhone an understated bling upgrade while protecting the most vulnerable areas of your gadget. The best part? They don’t interfere with your iPhone’s MagSafe or wireless charging abilities. It’s a serious internal conflict when you buy a beautiful smartphone only...

