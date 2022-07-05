Locals Rally Together to Bring ‘Fry Sauce’ Back to Casper Dairy Queens

Casper has been in need of more fun events and hangout places for teens and young adults, but now there is a place to fill that void. More than just a night club, The Void aims to bring events and activities to the underserved communities of Casper. You may have heard of The Void, Casper's non-alcoholic event venue. This low for profit business is making waves in the community in all the right ways. Tackling each underserved community in a unique way. They first started with a vision of providing a space for the youth of Casper to hangout and provide a safe taste at nightlife. They have since morphed and altered their events, and their vision, to start fitting the needs of more and more communities.

CASPER, WY ・ 10 DAYS AGO