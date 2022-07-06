ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

I hate the Fourth of July

By Tim Redmond
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost every dog owner I know hates the Fourth of July, particularly in the Mission-Bernal Heights area. There are massive explosions starting early in the day and going very late at night; we’re not talking a few firecrackers here (which is what you get at Chinese New Year). No: It feels...

The Associated Press

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, according to three people familiar with the matter, as he faces mounting pressure from Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. Biden will speak Friday morning “on protecting access to reproductive health care services,” the sources said. The actions he was expected to outline are intended to try to mitigate some potential penalties women seeking abortion may face after the ruling, but are limited in their ability to safeguard...
SFGate

How Ann Getty built the look of American money in San Francisco

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the dawn of a new decade and a new era—a day early in 1960—as J. Paul Getty marched through the Tudor labyrinth of Sutton Place. Twenty-three miles southwest of London, it had been built 440 years earlier by a courtier of Henry VIII. Just now, after Getty acquired it from the Duke of Sutherland, it had been rebooted as the nerve center of Getty’s worldwide petroleum empire, and his 72-room home. Telex machines clattered with reports of stock market gyrations on Wall Street and the flow of oil from Arabian deserts. Bustling about were members of Getty’s executive and domestic staffs, the latter headed by Francis Bullimore, his unimpeachable butler.
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
