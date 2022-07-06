Police searching for Chesterfield convicted felon on the run

Police said that 41-year-old James Clinton Mitchell is wanted for grand larceny, breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Photo Courtesy… Read More

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive wanted on several charges.

Police said that 41-year-old James Clinton Mitchell is wanted for grand larceny, breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mitchell is described by police as a 6-foot 1-inch tall white male who weighs 220 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen James Clinton Mitchell, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.