MONTPELIER, Ohio (WTVG) - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating the case of a missing teen they believe may be a victim of human trafficking. Montpelier police say the missing girl only speaks Spanish and the information they have about her name and age might be fake. To the community’s best knowledge, the missing girl is 16-year-old Katherinne Fernandez.

MONTPELIER, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO