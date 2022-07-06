What to Do in Portland This Week (July 6-12, 2022)
By WW Staff
Grab a life jacket and your float vessel of choice (perhaps a giant inflatable unicorn) and put those years of swimming lessons to some use. It’s the 10th and final Big Float parade/beach party, which is not only an opportunity to celebrate the Willamette; the event also raises money for the...
On Sunday, July 10, Portlanders will gather for The Big Float, the parade, river float, and beach party in downtown Portland that benefits the Human Access Project (a local nonprofit dedicated to helping people connect with the Willamette River). It will be the final year of The Big Float, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re in the mood for a burger this week, the Rose City has plenty of restaurants to choose from. KOIN 6 News put together a list of burger spots with classics and new takes on the American food staple. Below, you’ll find 10 restaurants in the Portland area, whether you’re in looking for a vegan or classic cheeseburger.
Riding the train back from one of my Eugene eating adventures last month, I craned back my neck around the observation car as we passed through Oregon City, hoping for a glimpse of the new Canard. As first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive, Canard, our 2018 Restaurant of the Year, landed...
Coming up with a short (or long) list of potential baby names is either super fun or super stressful – there is no in-between. Personally, I’m a sucker for sentimentality and a good story. Portland-area expanding families are in luck as Oregon is FULL of beauty and awesome places to explore that could, naturally, lead to plenty of baby name inspiration. Here are 20 Oregon-inspired baby names to consider for your little bundle of joy.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A record store that sells beer? That’s the exact concept three Portlanders thought of during the COVID-19 pandemic and are now making their dream a reality. Chris Metz, Andy Clark and Dave Charbonneau are all owners of the Record Pub, located at 6034 S.E....
It’s a weekend of fairs, from gems to livestock to Japanese wishes. If you want to be out mixing and mingling, there are plenty of choices this weekend. We’ve also included a summer outdoor movie showing and a live Shakespeare play. Although the state-wide indoor COVID-19 mask mandate...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Shark Week fans can look to the skies on July 9 and 10 to catch the shark blimp. The blimp is 179-feet long and will fly as high as 56 feet and will fly right over Portland with flyovers of Tacoma, Centralia, Longview, Vancouver, Eugene, Salem, and Medford.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With recent violent protests in downtown Portland bringing flashbacks of 2020, some business owners are contemplating staying in the heart of the city while others said they’re not being deterred. Portland police said since June 24, the day Roe v. Wade was overturned, there have...
Like a lot of Portlanders, Ryan Buchanan loves his city—and hates how it’s governed. He feels defeated by what he sees in Northwest Portland, where he will soon move his digital marketing firm: trash, tents, political feuds and seemingly no progress. “I’ve been to a bunch of other...
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a floating home on the edge of Sauvie Island. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Normally, a casual night out for sushi doesn’t require much thought. The allure is being able to grab whatever salmon nigiri glides your way on the conveyor belt or trusting the omakase menu to guide you toward your next roll loaded with freshly sliced fish. But in Oregon, every...
Can you imagine a property that's got a pirate ship and a western town? It has to be a pretty impressive place and now the estate has gone up for sale in Oregon that'll surely get all the buyers excited. If you are familiar with the TLC TV series Little...
Let’s just say not everyone got the message. Portland this year joined cities like Vancouver by banning the personal use of fireworks, but neighborhoods within its city limits still heard and saw ground spinners, sparklers and more on July Fourth. A spokesman for Portland Fire and Rescue said Tuesday...
Thousands of pounds of fireworks will light up the sky over the Willamette River at 10 p.m., but you don't have to attend the Waterfront Blues Festival to get a front-row seat to the Fourth of July show.
Avelina Cabantan, 84, has never had a driver’s license. Her husband always drove. But after he passed away in 2003, what she really needed was a home she could afford on her own. Cabantan has seen her share of hard times. She grew up poor in the Philippines, at...
A road grade of 3.99% is required to build a new Interstate 5 bridge that stands 115 feet above the Columbia River, according to estimates produced by Oregon and Washington officials in 2012. Architects of the Interstate Bridge Replacement program confirmed to WW last week that they’re considering a bridge roughly that steep.
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I love Dutch Bros., mainly for the chill, friendly peeps who work there and for the somewhat non-corporate vibe (yes, I know it's a big corporation). But yesterday was a gut punch, when one of the young workers started screeching angrily at a woman sifting through a garbage can for something to drink and eat. There was no mess, and the (older) woman seemed pretty hurt and shamed by the Dutch Bros. employee yelling at her "Get OUT OF OUR GARBAGE!" and then laughing openly about it with her co-workers. The woman silently walked away with her head down.
