ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

What to Do in Portland This Week (July 6-12, 2022)

By WW Staff
WWEEK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab a life jacket and your float vessel of choice (perhaps a giant inflatable unicorn) and put those years of swimming lessons to some use. It’s the 10th and final Big Float parade/beach party, which is not only an opportunity to celebrate the Willamette; the event also raises money for the...

www.wweek.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

The Final Big Float Is Happening This Weekend

On Sunday, July 10, Portlanders will gather for The Big Float, the parade, river float, and beach party in downtown Portland that benefits the Human Access Project (a local nonprofit dedicated to helping people connect with the Willamette River). It will be the final year of The Big Float, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

10 burger spots to check out in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re in the mood for a burger this week, the Rose City has plenty of restaurants to choose from. KOIN 6 News put together a list of burger spots with classics and new takes on the American food staple. Below, you’ll find 10 restaurants in the Portland area, whether you’re in looking for a vegan or classic cheeseburger.
PORTLAND, OR
momcollective.com

20 Oregon-Inspired Baby Names for Your Future Pacific Northwesterner

Coming up with a short (or long) list of potential baby names is either super fun or super stressful – there is no in-between. Personally, I’m a sucker for sentimentality and a good story. Portland-area expanding families are in luck as Oregon is FULL of beauty and awesome places to explore that could, naturally, lead to plenty of baby name inspiration. Here are 20 Oregon-inspired baby names to consider for your little bundle of joy.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Bend, OR
City
North Bend, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
City
Canby, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Reese Witherspoon
KATU.com

The Shark Week launch is reaching the sky in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Shark Week fans can look to the skies on July 9 and 10 to catch the shark blimp. The blimp is 179-feet long and will fly as high as 56 feet and will fly right over Portland with flyovers of Tacoma, Centralia, Longview, Vancouver, Eugene, Salem, and Medford.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Charming Floating Home on Sauvie Island

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a floating home on the edge of Sauvie Island. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Downtown Portland#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Mavericks#The Human Access Project#Portlanders
Thrillist

For a Model in Sustainable Sushi, Look No Further Than Oregon

Normally, a casual night out for sushi doesn’t require much thought. The allure is being able to grab whatever salmon nigiri glides your way on the conveyor belt or trusting the omakase menu to guide you toward your next roll loaded with freshly sliced fish. But in Oregon, every...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

3 Portland fires tied to fireworks on July 4

Let’s just say not everyone got the message. Portland this year joined cities like Vancouver by banning the personal use of fireworks, but neighborhoods within its city limits still heard and saw ground spinners, sparklers and more on July Fourth. A spokesman for Portland Fire and Rescue said Tuesday...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Portland Mercury

Dutch Bros Gut Punch

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I love Dutch Bros., mainly for the chill, friendly peeps who work there and for the somewhat non-corporate vibe (yes, I know it's a big corporation). But yesterday was a gut punch, when one of the young workers started screeching angrily at a woman sifting through a garbage can for something to drink and eat. There was no mess, and the (older) woman seemed pretty hurt and shamed by the Dutch Bros. employee yelling at her "Get OUT OF OUR GARBAGE!" and then laughing openly about it with her co-workers. The woman silently walked away with her head down.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy