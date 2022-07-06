Columbus Police deploy mobile cameras to city parks for enhanced security

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Returning to Downtown Columbus for the first time in two years Lifeline of Ohio is expecting more than 2,000 runners and walkers to take to the streets of Columbus for the 5K run and family walk on Saturday, July 9. The race is set to raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation at the Dash for Donation featuring Lifeline of Ohio’s Honey Bee and more than 20 of her mascot friends from around Central Ohio!

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO