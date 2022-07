The Indiana Pacers are willing to do anything to land Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns, but the Kevin Durant drama has been a major roadblock in their pursuit. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Pacers are pondering giving Ayton an offer sheet and even work with the Suns for a sign-and-trade deal for the big man. However, with Phoenix focused on pursuing Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana hasn’t been able to really gain any traction in their chase.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO