Davidson County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caswell, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham Thunderstorms with torrential rain will impact portions of northeastern Rockingham, northern Caswell, southwestern Pittsylvania, northeastern Henry and southeastern Franklin Counties and the City of Danville through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms producing torrential rainfall along a line extending from near Mountain Valley to near Swansonville to near Providence. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Torrential rain, with rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches an hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low lying and poor drainage flooding is possible. Locations impacted include Danville Yanceyville Bethel Providence Mayfield Blairs and Callands. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 22:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania Thunderstorms with torrential rain will impact portions of northeastern Rockingham, northern Caswell, southwestern Pittsylvania, northeastern Henry and southeastern Franklin Counties and the City of Danville through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms producing torrential rainfall along a line extending from near Mountain Valley to near Swansonville to near Providence. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Torrential rain, with rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches an hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low lying and poor drainage flooding is possible. Locations impacted include Danville Yanceyville Bethel Providence Mayfield Blairs and Callands. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randleman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Randleman, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley, Climax, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Forest Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Wythe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA SOUTHWESTERN WYTHE...WEST CENTRAL CARROLL AND GRAYSON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF GALAX At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cripple Creek to near Piney Creek, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Galax Sparta Independence Fries Ennice Mouth Of Wilson and Speedwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gaston, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Wylie, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Gaston; Mecklenburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina York County in Upstate South Carolina Central Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Gaffney to 11 miles northwest of York to 3 miles south of Gastonia, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Gastonia, Rock Hill, Gaffney, York, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Clover, Newport and Lesslie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GASTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Durham, Franklin, Granville, Vance, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Granville; Vance; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Vance County in central North Carolina Southern Granville County in central North Carolina Northeastern Wake County in central North Carolina Southeastern Durham County in central North Carolina Franklin County in central North Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 654 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Butner, or near Creedmoor, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Creedmoor, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Butner, Franklinton, Kittrell, Rolesville and Youngsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Appomattox; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Charlotte; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Franklin; Greensville; Halifax; Henry; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Prince Edward; Southampton; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMELIA APPOMATTOX BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CHARLOTTE CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE FRANKLIN GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA PRINCE EDWARD SOUTHAMPTON SUSSEX VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE
AMELIA COUNTY, VA

