ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police investigating man's death at South Sacramento apartment complex as homicide

ABC10
ABC10
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Monday night. Police say the Sacramento Fire Department initially responded to the death in the 6400-block of Village Center Drive...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 50, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Two cars shot at in Stockton in separate overnight incidents

STOCKTON, Clif. (KTXL) — Two cars with people inside of them were shot at in two separate incidents overnight the Stockton Police Department said. A woman and two children were driving down West Martin LutherKing Jr. Boulevard just before 11 p.m. when their vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to the police department.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Stockton Shooting; Homicide Investigation Underway

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has died after being shot and then crashing into a Stockton apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Stockton police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a complex near Mariners Drive and Hammer Lane to investigate a report of a car crashing into the building. At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot. One of those men was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say, while the other man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Exactly what led up to the men being shot is still under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Woman Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Rancho Cordova; Suspect Still Sought

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are still looking for the driver after a deadly hit-and-run in Rancho Cordova earlier this week. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 2 a.m. Monday, Rancho Cordova police officers responded to the Sunrise Boulevard westbound on-ramp to Highway 50 after a person was struck by a vehicle. At the scene, officers found a woman in the crosswalk who had major injuries. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Investigators have interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but no information about the possible driver who struck the woman has been released. The name of the woman killed has also not yet been released by authorities.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

UC Davis police officer dies of heart attack while on duty

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the University of California Davis Police Department lost Officer Walter Broussard to complications from a heart attack that happened while on duty. According to a Facebook post from the UC Davis Police Department, Broussard served as a UCDPD officer for over 24 years,...
DAVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Sacramento Valley#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
crimevoice.com

Man wanted for alleged assault on officers in El Dorado County

Originally published as a Placerville CHP Facebook post:. “On June 24, 2022, California Highway Patrol officers assigned to the Placerville Area stopped Anthony Vincent Conti, Jr. Conti resisted arrest and physically assaulted two officers. Conti ran from the scene. Two officers received were injured and hospitalized as a result of the assault.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
natomasbuzz.com

Natomas Cop Log Archive (2022)

22-089641 (Vehicle Pursuit – Arrest): W El Camino Ave / Morell St at 2106 hours. Officers attempted to conduct an enforcement stop on a vehicle. The vehicle fled and led officers on a pursuit. The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop and the driver was arrested. March 28,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento firefighters rescue driver from crashed car

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Fire Department used the “jaws of life” to rescue a trapped driver after a crash on Highway 50. Firefighters responded to a two-car crash on westbound Highway 50, west of Jefferson Boulevard, before 12 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved three people.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Search for Missing Winters Teen After Accident

Accident in Winters Occurs When Pickup Crashes Into Putah Creek. An accident near Vacaville on July 3 occurred when a pickup carrying two teenagers returning from a quinceañera celebration the night before exited the roadway and ended up in Putah Creek in Winters. Solano County Sheriff’s Office deputies received the call about the crash just after midnight near Canal Lane close to Lake Solano County Park.
WINTERS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln man sentenced to 13-plus years for attacking elder victim while on probation

Anthony Pintarelli, 25, was sentenced to 13 years and eight months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation by Judge Gini on July 7. While on probation on Dec. 3, 2020, Pintarelli assaulted an elderly man and took the victim’s personal items when he attempted to call 9-1-1 to report Pintarelli’s reckless driving, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

One killed in July 4th Folsom Blvd. crash

Authorities are continuing to investigate a fatal vehicle accident that occurred on Folsom Boulevard on the July 4th holiday that resulted in the death of one adult female. At approximately 8:30 p.m., units were dispatched to the area of Folsom Boulevard where it intersects with US50 for a was reported as a serious vehicle collision.
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

Electra Fire: 2 arrested after found in evacuation zones, officials say

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested for being in evacuation zones for the Electra Fire burning in Amador County, officials said. The Amador County Sheriff's Office said the first arrest happened Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers told deputies around 11:50 a.m. that a vehicle moved past a roadblock at Clinton Road and Butte Mountain Road in the city of Jackson. Deputies approached the driver, 31-year-old Jose Martinezestrada of Plymouth, and arrested him after determining he "had no legitimate reason for being in the evacuation zone."
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy