Alcantara dominant again as Marlins beat Angels 2-1
KTAL
2 days ago
MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched eight dominant innings in his second straight win, and the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory. Alcantara (9-3) allowed two hits — singles by Luis Rengifo in the fifth and Mike Trout...
NEW YORK -- J.D. Davis hit his first major league grand slam, James McCann launched a three-run homer and the New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 10-0 on Thursday night behind a splendid start from Trevor Williams.Davis set a career high with five RBIs and Williams (2-5) pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the NL East leaders won easily in the opener of a four-game series to improve to 6-2 against Miami this season.Starling Marte and Davis each had three of New York's 12 hits. Davis also scored three times and combined with McCann to give the Mets eight RBIs from the bottom two spots in their batting order.Davis scored on Brandon Nimmo's double in the third to put New York in front and delivered an RBI single in the fourth. McCann followed with his second home run of the season, connecting off starter Daniel Castano (1-2) to make it 6-0.Davis came up with the bases loaded in the fifth and hammered a hanging breaking ball from reliever Jimmy Yacabonis over the left-field wall.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Lamb will take a break after Justin Turner was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Max Muncy was shifted to third base, Gavin Lux was aligned at second, and Trayce Thompson was started in right.
Colorado Rockies first baseman Elehuris Montero is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Montero will operate first base after C.J. Cron was announced as Colorado's designated hitter, Charlie Blackmon was shifted to right field, and Connor Joe was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus...
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
Darick Hall's power bat and a shutdown effort from the bullpen propelled the Phillies to a 5-3 win over the Nationals Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. It was the eighth of the last 10 series the Phillies have won. At 44-39, they’re back to a season-best five games over .500.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Here’s what happened in the first few seconds of this year’s NBA Summer League: Amid the squeaking of sneakers, and the noise generated by the people filling just about every lower-bowl seat in the arena, one voice could still be clearly heard. That voice belonged to Paolo Banchero. In the first moments of his first NBA game, Banchero was the loudest talker on defense for the Orlando Magic. And that was one of many, many good signs the 19-year-old out of Duke displayed during his opening night of professional basketball. The determination on whether the Magic made the right decision by taking Banchero with the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft won’t be made over the next few days in Las Vegas, or by what happens when the regular season starts in October, or if he wins Rookie of the Year. It’ll be made years from now, when there’s an actual body of work to judge.
Kyle Schwarber hit two solo home runs, J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in three runs and the host Philadelphia Phillies crushed the Washington Nationals 11-0 on Tuesday. Alec Bohm added two hits and three RBIs, while Nick Castellanos added two hits and two RBIs. Darick Hall also contributed three hits...
The host Miami Marlins saw what it was like facing Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani as a designated hitter in their interleague game on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, they face Ohtani the pitcher. The clubs conclude their two-game series on Wednesday with Ohtani (7-4, 2.68 ERA) getting the start...
Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
Comments / 0