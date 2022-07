Fourth of July weekend has long passed but that hasn’t stopped LSU from continuing to ride the wave of momentum picked up in the last week with the 2023 recruiting class. The Tigers have watched as five new players have committed to the program in the last several days and the strong stretch isn’t slowing down. The latest news to come out of the recruiting world was five-star receiver Jalen Brown announcing he’d commit to a school on July 8.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO