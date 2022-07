The college football world is now on its toes waiting for the next domino to fall, as there is certainly more to come after the departure of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. The Pac-12 conference has been the center of attention as everyone tries to predict which of the options they will select to either stay afloat and add more teams, merge with another conference, or cease to end all together.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO